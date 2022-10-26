EQS-Ad-hoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Strong Growth in the first nine months FY 2022 and adjusted Outlook for FY 2022



26-Oct-2022 / 15:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

Zugspitzstrasse 140, 86165 Augsburg

- ISIN DE0006204407 -

Admitted on the following German stock exchanges:

Frankfurt am Main and Munich

Market Segment: Prime Standard

Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

Strong Growth in the first nine months FY 2022 and adjusted Outlook for FY 2022

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft will publish its quarterly statement Q3/2022 on October 27, 2022. The KUKA Group financial figures will show a strong growth in the first nine months of Fiscal Year 2022. In detail, Order Intake will be at EUR 3,686m (increase of 36.7% compared to 9M/2021), Sales Revenues will be at EUR 2.769m (increase of 17.4% compared to 9M/2021) and EBIT margin will be at 2.9% (EBIT margin 9M/2921: 1.9%). The Free Cashflow will be negative at EUR - 128.6 m.

Based on this development, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft adjusts its current outlook for the full Fiscal Year 2022 as follows: Order Intake above EUR 3,900m (more than 10% above previous year’s figure) and Sales Revenues above EUR 3,600m (more than 10% above previous year’s figure). The outlook relating to the EBIT margin (around 3,0% according to Q3/2022) and the Earnings after Taxes is confirmed. The Free Cashflow will be below the initial guidance and may likely to be negative in a lower double-digit million number. This Free Cashflow development mainly results from higher inventories related to supply chain constraints.

Augsburg, 26 October 2022

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board

Contact:Kerstin Heinrichphone: +49 821 7975-481fax: +49 821 7975-213e-mail: kerstin.heinrich@kuka.com