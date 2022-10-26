Advanced search
    DE0006204407

KUKA AG

(KU2)
2022-10-26
83.35 EUR   -0.54%
09:56aKuka Aktiengesellschaft : Strong Growth in the first nine months FY 2022 and adjusted Outlook for FY 2022
EQ
08/22KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/04Kuka : Quarterly Earnings
PU
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Strong Growth in the first nine months FY 2022 and adjusted Outlook for FY 2022

10/26/2022 | 09:56am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Strong Growth in the first nine months FY 2022 and adjusted Outlook for FY 2022

26-Oct-2022 / 15:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

Zugspitzstrasse 140, 86165 Augsburg

 

- ISIN DE0006204407 -

 

Admitted on the following German stock exchanges:

Frankfurt am Main and Munich

 

Market Segment: Prime Standard

 

Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

 

Strong Growth in the first nine months FY 2022 and adjusted Outlook for FY 2022

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft will publish its quarterly statement Q3/2022 on October 27, 2022. The KUKA Group financial figures will show a strong growth in the first nine months of Fiscal Year 2022. In detail, Order Intake will be at EUR 3,686m (increase of 36.7% compared to 9M/2021), Sales Revenues will be at EUR 2.769m (increase of 17.4% compared to 9M/2021) and EBIT margin will be at 2.9% (EBIT margin 9M/2921: 1.9%). The Free Cashflow will be negative at EUR - 128.6 m.

Based on this development, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft adjusts its current outlook for the full Fiscal Year 2022 as follows: Order Intake above EUR 3,900m (more than 10% above previous year’s figure) and Sales Revenues above EUR 3,600m (more than 10% above previous year’s figure). The outlook relating to the EBIT margin (around 3,0% according to Q3/2022) and the Earnings after Taxes is confirmed. The Free Cashflow will be below the initial guidance and may likely to be negative in a lower double-digit million number. This Free Cashflow development mainly results from higher inventories related to supply chain constraints.

 

Augsburg, 26 October 2022

 

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board




Contact:
Kerstin Heinrich
phone: +49 821 7975-481
fax: +49 821 7975-213
e-mail: kerstin.heinrich@kuka.com

26-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
Postfach 43 12 69
86072 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 797 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)821 7975 - 333
E-mail: IR@kuka.com
Internet: www.kuka.com
ISIN: DE0006204407
WKN: 620440
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich
EQS News ID: 1472869

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1472869  26-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
