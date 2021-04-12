DGAP-AGM : KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Augsburg on 21.05.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP-News: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Augsburg on 21.05.2021 according to
article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-04-12 / 15:05
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft announces the convening of the General Meeting.
Please find the full text of the announcement here:
English: https://dgap.hv.eqs.com/210412008265/en/HV_Einladung_KUKA_AG_2021_EN_2021-04-06_Final_Bundesanzeiger.pdf
Language: English
