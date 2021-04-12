Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  KUKA Aktiengesellschaft    KU2   DE0006204407

KUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(KU2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-AGM : KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Augsburg on 21.05.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/12/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting 
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Augsburg on 21.05.2021 according to 
article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-04-12 / 15:05 
Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group 
AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft announces the convening of the General Meeting. 
Please find the full text of the announcement here: 
English: https://dgap.hv.eqs.com/210412008265/en/HV_Einladung_KUKA_AG_2021_EN_2021-04-06_Final_Bundesanzeiger.pdf 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 
              Zugspitzstr. 140 
              86165 Augsburg 
              Germany 
E-mail:       kerstin.heinrich@kuka.com 
Internet:     https://www.kuka.com/de-de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung 
ISIN:         DE0006204407 
WKN:          620440 
Listed:       Frankfurt a. M. , , München 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1183661 2021-04-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)

All news about KUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
09:12aDGAP-AGM  : KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the Genera..
DJ
09:06aKUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting ..
EQ
02/02KUKA  : S&P Downgrades KUKA On COVID-19's Impact on Profitability; Outlook Stabl..
MT
01/22KUKA  : Germany wants to protect more sectors from hostile bids - economy minist..
RE
2020DGAP-ADHOC  : KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Outlook Update for Fiscal Year 2020
DJ
2020KUKA  : Wins Car-Manufacturing Deal With Mercedes-Benz
DJ
2020KUKA  : Receives Order from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
DJ
2020'BETTER OFF THANKS TO CHINA' : German companies double down on resurgent giant
RE
2020KUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financi..
EQ
2020KUKA  : Mobile robot revolutionizes semiconductor manufacturing process - Using ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 742 M 3 264 M 3 264 M
Net income 2021 -23,0 M -27,4 M -27,4 M
Net Debt 2021 217 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,38%
Capitalization 2 092 M 2 486 M 2 491 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 13 700
Free-Float 5,45%
Chart KUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 42,30 €
Last Close Price 52,60 €
Spread / Highest target -19,6%
Spread / Average Target -19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter G. Mohnen Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Pabst Chief Financial Officer
Yan Min Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Francoise Liu Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT40.27%2 486
ATLAS COPCO AB31.32%75 044
FANUC CORPORATION10.78%49 122
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION17.87%41 447
SANDVIK AB20.62%35 612
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED25.68%32 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ