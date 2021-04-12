DGAP-AGM : KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Augsburg on 21.05.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP-News: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Augsburg on 21.05.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-04-12 / 15:05 Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- KUKA Aktiengesellschaft announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please find the full text of the announcement here: English: https://dgap.hv.eqs.com/210412008265/en/HV_Einladung_KUKA_AG_2021_EN_2021-04-06_Final_Bundesanzeiger.pdf =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Zugspitzstr. 140 86165 Augsburg Germany E-mail: kerstin.heinrich@kuka.com Internet: https://www.kuka.com/de-de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung ISIN: DE0006204407 WKN: 620440 Listed: Frankfurt a. M. , , München End of News DGAP News Service =------------

April 12, 2021 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)