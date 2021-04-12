Log in
KUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(KU2)
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Augsburg on 21.05.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/12/2021 | 09:06am EDT
DGAP-News: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
12.04.2021 / 15:05
Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft announces the convening of the General Meeting.
Please find the full text of the announcement here:

English: https://dgap.hv.eqs.com/210412008265/en/HV_Einladung_KUKA_AG_2021_EN_2021-04-06_Final_Bundesanzeiger.pdf

12.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
Zugspitzstr. 140
86165 Augsburg
Germany
E-mail: kerstin.heinrich@kuka.com
Internet: https://www.kuka.com/de-de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung
ISIN: DE0006204407
WKN: 620440
Listed: Frankfurt a. M. , , München

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1183661  12.04.2021 

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 742 M 3 264 M 3 264 M
Net income 2021 -23,0 M -27,4 M -27,4 M
Net Debt 2021 217 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,38%
Capitalization 2 092 M 2 486 M 2 491 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 13 700
Free-Float 5,45%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 42,30 €
Last Close Price 52,60 €
Spread / Highest target -19,6%
Spread / Average Target -19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter G. Mohnen Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Pabst Chief Financial Officer
Yan Min Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Francoise Liu Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT40.27%2 486
ATLAS COPCO AB31.32%75 044
FANUC CORPORATION10.78%49 122
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION17.87%41 447
SANDVIK AB20.62%35 612
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED25.68%32 752
