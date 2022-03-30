Log in
    KU2   DE0006204407

KUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(KU2)
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/30/2022 | 11:08am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2022 / 17:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Mohnen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900VPRFDDIN7BE119 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006204407

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
82.80 EUR 3600 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
82.8000 EUR 3600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


30.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
Postfach 43 12 69
86072 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.kuka.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73877  30.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1316057&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
