KUKA Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
30.03.2022 / 17:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Peter
|Last name(s):
|Mohnen
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006204407
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|82.80 EUR
|3600 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|82.8000 EUR
|3600.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
|Postfach 43 12 69
|86072 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kuka.com
