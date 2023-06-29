Kuke Music Holding Limited (the "Company"), a leading classical music service platform in China with approximately 3 million audio and video music tracks, today announced that Ms. Song Li will assume Ms. Bin Yu's role and serve as independent director, Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the board of directors of the Company.

Ms. Song is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and has 18 years of financial management and 8 years of financial teaching experience. Ms. Song has worked in financial management roles from 1997 to 2015 at various companies, such as Beijing Double Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Beijing 95 Online Technology Development Co., Ltd., and Guoxin Tendering Group Co., Ltd. Since 2015, Ms. Song has worked as an associate professor at Canvard College of Beijing Technology and Business University. Ms. Song received a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the Central University of Finance and Economics in 1997 and a Master's degree in Public Administration from the Central University of Finance and Economics in 2012.