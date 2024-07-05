UNITED STATES

July 2024

Kuke Music Holding Limited

Kuke Music Holding Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company (the "Company"), a leading classical music service platform in China, entered into a securities purchase agreement with Streeterville Capital, LLC, a Utah limited liability company, in connection with the issuance and sale of (i) $1,142,500 aggregate principal amount of 8.0% Convertible Note Due July 5, 2025 (which can be convertible into up to 5,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share (the "ordinary shares")) and (ii) 950,000 American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") at a purchase price of $0.001 per share, representing 950,000 Class A ordinary shares.

As a foreign private issuer, the Company hereby intends to rely on home country practice of the Cayman Islands with respect to the requirements under the NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 312.03.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Kuke Music Holding Limited By: /s/ Li Li Name: Li Li Title: Chief Financial Officer Date: July 5, 2024

