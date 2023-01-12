Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KLIC   US5012421013

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

(KLIC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-11 pm EST
48.64 USD   +1.40%
09:06aKulicke & Soffa Schedules First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for 8AM EST, February 2nd, 2023
PR
2022KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Kulicke & Soffa Joins Hi-CHIP - Heterogeneous Integration and Chiplet System Package Alliance
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kulicke & Soffa Schedules First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for 8AM EST, February 2nd, 2023

01/12/2023 | 09:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced a conference call is scheduled to discuss the Company's first fiscal quarter 2023 financial results, and its business outlook, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 8:00am EST.

The Company will issue its first fiscal quarter 2023 financial results the evening of Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through February 9 by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13734618. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Contacts
Kulicke & Soffa
Marilyn Sim
Public Relations
P: +65-6880-9309
msim@kns.com

Kulicke & Soffa
Joseph Elgindy
Investor Relations
P: +1-215-784-7500
investor@kns.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kulicke--soffa-schedules-first-quarter-2023-conference-call-for-8am-est-february-2nd-2023-301718849.html

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
09:06aKulicke & Soffa Schedules First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for 8AM EST, February 2nd,..
PR
2022KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day ..
FA
2022Kulicke & Soffa Joins Hi-CHIP - Heterogeneous Integration and Chiplet System Package Al..
PR
2022Insider Sell: Kulicke & Soffa Industries
MT
2022Sector Update: Tech Stocks Higher in Late Trade
MT
2022Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rebounding After Lower Start
MT
2022KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
2022Tranche Update on Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on..
CI
2022Transcript : Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 1..
CI
2022Kulicke And Soffa : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations