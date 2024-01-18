SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced a conference call is scheduled to discuss the Company's first fiscal quarter 2024 financial results and its business outlook, on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 8:00 am EST.

The Company will issue its first fiscal quarter 2024 financial results in the evening of Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through February 8 by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13743538. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Founded in 1951, Kulicke & Soffa specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smart and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.

Contacts

Kulicke & Soffa

Marilyn Sim

Public Relations

P: +65-6880-9309

msim@kns.com

Kulicke & Soffa

Joseph Elgindy

Investor Relations

P: +1-215-784-7500

investor@kns.com

