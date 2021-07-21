Kulicke and Soffa Industries : & Soffa Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for 8AM EDT, August 5th, 2021

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced a conference call is scheduled to discuss the Company's third fiscal quarter 2021 financial results, and its business outlook, on Thursday August 5, 2021 at 8:00am EDT.

The Company will issue its third fiscal quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday August 4, 2021 after market close.

To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through August 12th by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13721220. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Contacts

Kulicke & Soffa

Marilyn Sim

Public Relations

P: +65-6880-9309

F: +65-6880-9580

msim@kns.com

Kulicke & Soffa

Joseph Elgindy

Investor Relations & Strategic Initiatives

P: +1-215-784-7500

F: +1-215-784-6180

investor@kns.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kulicke--soffa-schedules-third-quarter-2021-conference-call-for-8am-edt-august-5th-2021-301338301.html

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.