KULR Technology : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Kurosaki Morio 2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)

2021-06-07 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

KULR Technology Group, Inc. [KULR] (Last) (First) (Middle) C/O KULR TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC., , 1999 S. BASCOM AVE., SUITE 700 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) 5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

2021-06-09 (Street)

CAMPBELL CA 95008 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned