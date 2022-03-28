Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KULR Technology Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KULR   US50125G1094

KULR TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.

(KULR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KULR Technology : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

03/28/2022 | 06:21am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Kurosaki Morio
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2021-06-07 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
KULR Technology Group, Inc. [KULR]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O KULR TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC., , 1999 S. BASCOM AVE., SUITE 700
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2021-06-09
(Street)
CAMPBELL CA 95008
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Kurosaki Morio
C/O KULR TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.,
1999 S. BASCOM AVE., SUITE 700
CAMPBELL, CA95008 		X


Signatures
/s/ Morio Kurosaki 2022-03-28
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Reflects (i) restricted shares of common stock granted by KULR Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company) to the reporting person, on June 7, 2021, the effective date of the reporting person's appointment as a director of the Company, which shares vest in four equal quarterly installments, with the first quarterly vest to occur on September 7, 2021, subject to Mr. Kurosaki's continued services to the Company; and (ii) 400,000 shares of common stock previously acquired.
(2) Held by IT-Farm Corporation, a Japanese venture and capital firm, of which Mr. Kurosaki is the founder and President.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

KULR Technology Group Inc published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 10:20:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,33 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 251 M 251 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 108x
Capi. / Sales 2022 34,7x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart KULR TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
KULR Technology Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KULR TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,40 $
Average target price 5,83 $
Spread / Average Target 143%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Mo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Cochran President & Chief Operating Officer
Simon P. Westbrook Chief Financial Officer
Timothy R. Knowles Secretary, Director & Chief Technical Officer
Michael G. Carpenter Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KULR TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.-13.04%251
KEYENCE CORPORATION-21.75%112 417
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-15.41%91 210
EATON CORPORATION PLC-10.79%61 606
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.5.96%58 515
NIDEC CORPORATION-27.00%47 186