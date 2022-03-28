KULR Technology : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
03/28/2022 | 06:21am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Kurosaki Morio
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2021-06-07
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
KULR Technology Group, Inc. [KULR]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
C/O KULR TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC., , 1999 S. BASCOM AVE., SUITE 700
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2021-06-09
(Street)
CAMPBELL
CA
95008
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Kurosaki Morio
C/O KULR TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.,
1999 S. BASCOM AVE., SUITE 700
CAMPBELL, CA95008
X
Signatures
/s/ Morio Kurosaki
2022-03-28
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
(1)
Reflects (i) restricted shares of common stock granted by KULR Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company) to the reporting person, on June 7, 2021, the effective date of the reporting person's appointment as a director of the Company, which shares vest in four equal quarterly installments, with the first quarterly vest to occur on September 7, 2021, subject to Mr. Kurosaki's continued services to the Company; and (ii) 400,000 shares of common stock previously acquired.
(2)
Held by IT-Farm Corporation, a Japanese venture and capital firm, of which Mr. Kurosaki is the founder and President.
