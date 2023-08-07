SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 4, 2023
Effective as of August 4, 2023, Dr. Timothy Knowles resigned from the Board of Directors of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company"), as well as any other position that he occupied with the Company. Dr. Knowles' resignation is a result of his decision to retire and was not as a result of any disagreements with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices.
