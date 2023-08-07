SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

Form 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 4, 2023

KULR TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. (Exact name of the registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 000-55564 81-1004273 (State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation) (Commission

File Number) (IRS Employer

Identification No.)

4863 Shawline Street, San Diego, California92111

(Address of principle executive offices) (Zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (408) 663-5247

KULR Technology Group, Inc., 1999 S. Bascom Ave. Suite 700. Campbell, California95008

(Former name or address if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2.below):

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14A-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14D-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class: Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered: Common Stock KULR NYSE American LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Effective as of August 4, 2023, Dr. Timothy Knowles resigned from the Board of Directors of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company"), as well as any other position that he occupied with the Company. Dr. Knowles' resignation is a result of his decision to retire and was not as a result of any disagreements with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on behalf of the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.