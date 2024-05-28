Disclaimer
This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares in Kumba. Further, it does not constitute a recommendation by Kumba Iron Ore Limited or any other party to sell or buy shares in Kumba Iron Ore Limited or any other securities.
All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Kumba Iron Ore Limited or persons acting on their behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements made in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'intends', 'estimates', 'plans', 'assumes' or 'anticipates' or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of for example, future plans, present or future events, or strategy that involve risks and uncertainties.
Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control and all of which are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations about future events.
Such statements are based on current expectations and, by their nature, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance, expressed or implied, by the forward-looking statement.
No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing the company and its subsidiaries.
The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and the company undertakes no duty to, and will not necessarily update any of them in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation.
Alternative Performance Measures
Throughout this presentation a range of financial and non-financial measures are used to assess our performance, including a number of financial measures that are not defined or specified under IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standard), which are termed Alternative Performance measures (APMs). Management use these measures to monitor the Group's financial performance alongside IFRS measures to improve the comparability of information between reporting periods and business units. These APMs should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance, financial position of cash flows reported in accordance with IFRS. APMs are not uniformly defined by all companies, including those in the Group's industry. Accordingly, it may not be comparable with similarly titled measures and disclosures by other companies.
Production and sales volumes, prices and C1 costs are reported in wet metric tonnes. Kumba product is shipped with approximately 1.6% moisture content.
3
Committed to safe
and sustainable operations
Safety
Health and wellness
LTI
TRIFR
1 Fatality
Occupational diseases (new cases)1
2.06
1.74
1.55
0.80
0.98
17
18
8
28
17
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
8
0
0
1
0
2019
2020
2021
2022²
2023
Improvement programmes focusing on reducing
Continued focus on improving occupational
risk with effective controls & improved systems
hazards through exposure reduction
Continued leadership and contractor
Holistic wellness programmes supporting
engagement to embed safe work practices
employee physical and mental health
Note: LTI: Lost Time Injuries; TRIFR: Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate
2019 - 2022: Levels: 0-5; 2023: Level 4-5
One occupational disease case (musculoskeletal disorder) subsequently confirmed for 2022
4
2023 business overview
SafetyEBITDAAttributable free cashflow
0.98 TRIFR
R45.7bn
R14.9bn
2022: 1.55 TRIFR
2022: R37.3bn¹
2022: R10.4bn
ProductionEnduring stakeholder valueDividend declared
35.7Mt
R71.1bn
R15.1bn
2022: 37.7Mt
2022: R63bn
2022: R14.5bn
1. Adjusted EBITDA represents net operating profit before deducting interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and impairment charges or reversals
5
Business reconfiguration to sustain our competitiveness
Operating context
Our response
Value targeted
Market volatility
Logistics constraints
Volume & cost pressures
Reconfigure business Cost optimisation focus Supporting logistics improvement
Cost efficiencies:
R2.5-R3.0bn for FY2024
Product premium:
≥$3/t above average lump & Fe premium
Unlock the full
potential of the core
- Leadership and culture
- Cost competitiveness
- Operational excellence
6
Our sustainable mining plan
Global Sustainability Pillars aligned to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals
Healthy Environment
Thriving Communities
Trusted
Corporate Leader
Maintaining a healthy
Building thriving
Developing trust as
environment by
communities with
a corporate leader,
creating water-less,
Energy &
better health,
providing ethical
carbon neutral
education and
Education
value chains and
Accountability
mines and
water
levels of
improved
health & SED
Mechanisms&
delivering positive
savings
employment.
accountability to
strategies
IRMA
biodiversity
projects
the communities
outcomes.
we work with.
Collaborative Regional Development
Implementation of projects
Support Impact Catalyst partnership
Critical Foundations
Leadership
Zero
Human
Inclusion
Group standards
Legal
and culture
harm
rights
and diversity
and procedures
compliance
© Anglo American, 2024
7
Pathway to carbon emission reduction
Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions reduction by 30% by 2030
Scope 3 reduction and customer 2030 goals1
Carbon emissions (Mt CO2)
Total emissions by energy usage (%)
(>30%)
0.97
50% target
0.93
H2-DRI
35% target
H2-DRI
Scope 2
Scope 2
Sishen
30% target
67MW Solar
H2 DRI & SAF
Kolomela
24/7
technology
11MW Wind
30% target
renewables
Mining
Hisarna
equipment
<70%
Scope 1
Scope 1
electrification
10 LNG
2016
2023
Scope 2
Under
2030
vessels
baseline
Phase 1
investigation
Source: Company public reports, January 2024
- Selection of mills and projects, non-comprehensive
- Percentage of CO2 emissions (2023): Scope 1 = 57% and Scope 2 = 43%
10% target
H2 reduction steelmaking
30% target
(2035)
H2 -based shaft
30% target
furnace
H2-BF/DRI
8
Continued focus on reducing freshwater use
Freshwater used and supplied to communities (ML)
Freshwater used
Water supplied to communities
Targeting 40% reduction
7,952 18,610
7,154 19,227
7,028 17,069
8,099 18,554
7,772 18,228
5,800
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2030
Opportunities to reduce freshwater use
- Diversion of water to 3rd parties (i.e., Vaal Central and surrounding communities)
- Increasing the use of reclaimed process and surface water in our mining and plant operations.
- Hydraulic optimization of water distribution at Sishen and Kolomela operations
- Licensing GR35 Pit for water storage (Sishen) and Khumani Water Transfer Phase 2
9
Empowering & supporting our communities
85 schools &
Training colleges
Local employment
>76 000 learners supported
>2 300 community members
>39 000 jobs created since 2018
Small & medium enterprises
Comprehensive health care
Siyathemba 142 homes donated
>500 beneficiaries incubation programme
& GBV support
to municipality & flat upgraded
