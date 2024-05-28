Disclaimer

This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares in Kumba. Further, it does not constitute a recommendation by Kumba Iron Ore Limited or any other party to sell or buy shares in Kumba Iron Ore Limited or any other securities.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Kumba Iron Ore Limited or persons acting on their behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'intends', 'estimates', 'plans', 'assumes' or 'anticipates' or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of for example, future plans, present or future events, or strategy that involve risks and uncertainties.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control and all of which are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations about future events.

Such statements are based on current expectations and, by their nature, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance, expressed or implied, by the forward-looking statement.

No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing the company and its subsidiaries.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and the company undertakes no duty to, and will not necessarily update any of them in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation.

Alternative Performance Measures

Throughout this presentation a range of financial and non-financial measures are used to assess our performance, including a number of financial measures that are not defined or specified under IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standard), which are termed Alternative Performance measures (APMs). Management use these measures to monitor the Group's financial performance alongside IFRS measures to improve the comparability of information between reporting periods and business units. These APMs should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance, financial position of cash flows reported in accordance with IFRS. APMs are not uniformly defined by all companies, including those in the Group's industry. Accordingly, it may not be comparable with similarly titled measures and disclosures by other companies.

Production and sales volumes, prices and C1 costs are reported in wet metric tonnes. Kumba product is shipped with approximately 1.6% moisture content.

Committed to safe

and sustainable operations

Safety

Health and wellness

LTI

TRIFR

1 Fatality

Occupational diseases (new cases)1

2.06

1.74

1.55

0.80

0.98

17

18

8

28

17

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

8

0

0

1

0

2019

2020

2021

2022²

2023

Improvement programmes focusing on reducing

Continued focus on improving occupational

risk with effective controls & improved systems

hazards through exposure reduction

Continued leadership and contractor

Holistic wellness programmes supporting

engagement to embed safe work practices

employee physical and mental health

Note: LTI: Lost Time Injuries; TRIFR: Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate

2019 - 2022: Levels: 0-5; 2023: Level 4-5

One occupational disease case (musculoskeletal disorder) subsequently confirmed for 2022

2023 business overview

SafetyEBITDAAttributable free cashflow

0.98 TRIFR

R45.7bn

R14.9bn

2022: 1.55 TRIFR

2022: R37.3bn¹

2022: R10.4bn

ProductionEnduring stakeholder valueDividend declared

35.7Mt

R71.1bn

R15.1bn

2022: 37.7Mt

2022: R63bn

2022: R14.5bn

1. Adjusted EBITDA represents net operating profit before deducting interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and impairment charges or reversals

Business reconfiguration to sustain our competitiveness

Operating context

Our response

Value targeted

Market volatility

Logistics constraints

Volume & cost pressures

Reconfigure business Cost optimisation focus Supporting logistics improvement

Cost efficiencies:

R2.5-R3.0bn for FY2024

Product premium:

≥$3/t above average lump & Fe premium

Unlock the full

potential of the core

  • Leadership and culture
  • Cost competitiveness
  • Operational excellence

• Maximise product premium

• Strong balancesheet

• Green steel value chain

• Disciplined capital allocation

• Sociatal value

Our sustainable mining plan

Global Sustainability Pillars aligned to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals

Healthy Environment

Thriving Communities

Trusted

Corporate Leader

Maintaining a healthy

Building thriving

Developing trust as

environment by

communities with

a corporate leader,

creating water-less,

Energy &

better health,

providing ethical

carbon neutral

education and

Education

value chains and

Accountability

mines and

water

levels of

improved

health & SED

Mechanisms&

delivering positive

savings

employment.

accountability to

strategies

IRMA

biodiversity

projects

the communities

outcomes.

we work with.

Collaborative Regional Development

Implementation of projects

Support Impact Catalyst partnership

Critical Foundations

Leadership

Zero

Human

Inclusion

Group standards

Legal

and culture

harm

rights

and diversity

and procedures

compliance

© Anglo American, 2024

Pathway to carbon emission reduction

Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions reduction by 30% by 2030

Scope 3 reduction and customer 2030 goals1

Carbon emissions (Mt CO2)

Total emissions by energy usage (%)

(>30%)

0.97

50% target

0.93

H2-DRI

35% target

H2-DRI

Scope 2

Scope 2

Sishen

30% target

67MW Solar

H2 DRI & SAF

Kolomela

24/7

technology

11MW Wind

30% target

renewables

Mining

Hisarna

equipment

<70%

Scope 1

Scope 1

electrification

10 LNG

2016

2023

Scope 2

Under

2030

vessels

baseline

Phase 1

investigation

Source: Company public reports, January 2024

  1. Selection of mills and projects, non-comprehensive
  2. Percentage of CO2 emissions (2023): Scope 1 = 57% and Scope 2 = 43%

10% target

H2 reduction steelmaking

30% target

(2035)

H2 -based shaft

30% target

furnace

H2-BF/DRI

Continued focus on reducing freshwater use

Freshwater used and supplied to communities (ML)

Freshwater used

Water supplied to communities

Targeting 40% reduction

7,952 18,610

7,154 19,227

7,028 17,069

8,099 18,554

7,772 18,228

5,800

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2030

Opportunities to reduce freshwater use

  • Diversion of water to 3rd parties (i.e., Vaal Central and surrounding communities)
  • Increasing the use of reclaimed process and surface water in our mining and plant operations.
  • Hydraulic optimization of water distribution at Sishen and Kolomela operations
  • Licensing GR35 Pit for water storage (Sishen) and Khumani Water Transfer Phase 2

Empowering & supporting our communities

85 schools &

Training colleges

Local employment

>76 000 learners supported

>2 300 community members

>39 000 jobs created since 2018

Small & medium enterprises

Comprehensive health care

Siyathemba 142 homes donated

>500 beneficiaries incubation programme

& GBV support

to municipality & flat upgraded

