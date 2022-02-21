Log in
    KIO   ZAE000085346

KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED

(KIO)
Kumba Iron Ore : Changes to the composition of Board committees

02/21/2022 | 07:41am EST
[OFFICIAL]

Kumba Iron Ore Limited

A member of the Anglo American plc group (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2005/015852/06) Share code: KIO

ISIN: ZAE000085346

Changes to the composition of Board committees

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements; the Board is pleased to announce the following changes to the composition of its Board committees with effect from 18 February 2022:

  • Ms Nompumelelo ("Mpumi") Zikalala be appointed as a member of the Strategy and Investment Committee and the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee.
  • Mr Themba Mkhwanazi will step down as a member of the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee and be appointed as a member of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee.

Centurion

21 February 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Fazila Patel

fazila.patel@angloamerican.com

Tel: +27 12 683 7063

Mobile: +27 83 297 2293

Investors

Media

Penny Himlok

Sinah Phochana

penny.himlok@angloamerican.com

sinah.phochana@angloamerican.com

Tel: +27 12 622 8324

Tel: +27 12 683 7019

Mobile: +27 82 781 1888

Mobile: +27 76 066 0655

Notes to editors:

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, a member of the Anglo American plc group, is a leading value-adding supplier of high quality iron ore to the global steel industry. Kumba produces iron ore in South Africa at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. Kumba exports iron ore to customers around the globe including in China, Japan, South Korea and a number of countries in Europe and the Middle East.

www.angloamericankumba.com

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and to mine, process, move and market our products to our customers - safely and sustainably.

As a responsible producer of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, premium quality iron ore and metallurgical coal for steelmaking, and nickel - with crop nutrients in development - we are committed to being carbon neutral across our operations by 2040. More broadly, our Sustainable Mining Plan commits us to a series of stretching goals to ensure we work towards a healthy environment, creating thriving communities and building trust

[OFFICIAL]

as a corporate leader. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock enduring value from precious natural resources for the benefit of the communities and countries in which we operate, for society as a whole, and for our shareholders. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Disclaimer

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 12:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
