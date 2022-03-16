Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Kumba Iron Ore Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIO   ZAE000085346

KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED

(KIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kumba Iron Ore : Dealing in securities by a major subsidiary in terms of the rules of the Bonus and Retention Share Plan (“BRP”)

03/16/2022 | 01:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kumba Iron Ore Limited

A member of the Anglo American plc group (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2005/015852/06) Share code: KIO

ISIN: ZAE000085346 ("Kumba" or "the Company")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY IN TERMS OF THE RULES OF THE BONUS AND RETENTION SHARE PLAN ("BRP")

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, Kumba announces that Sishen Iron Ore Company (Pty) Ltd has, in accordance with paragraph

7.4.1 of the amended Bonus and Retention Share Plan ("BRP") approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 10 May 2019, purchased Kumba shares in the open market on behalf of a participant to settle the share award made in terms of the BRP.

Name of Company

: Sishen Iron Ore Company Proprietary

Limited, a major subsidiary of Kumba

Date of transaction

:

15 March 2022

Nature of transaction

: On-market purchase of securities

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

13,841

Volume Weighted Average Purchase price

:

R593.4267

Highest price per share

:

R598.00

Lowest price per share

:

R591.49

Total transaction value

:

R8,213,618.95

Nature of Interest

:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

Yes

Centurion

16 March 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Fazila Patel

fazila.patel@angloamerican.com

Tel: +27 12 683 7060

Mobile: +27 83 297 2293

Investors

Media

Penny Himlok

Sinah Phochana

penny.himlok@angloamerican.com

sinah.phochana@angloamerican.com

Tel: +27 12 622 8324

Tel: +27 12 683 7019

Mobile: +27 82 781 1888

Mobile: +27 76 066 0655

Notes to editors:

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, a member of the Anglo American plc group, is a leading value-adding supplier of high quality iron ore to the global steel industry. Kumba produces iron ore in South Africa at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. Kumba exports iron ore to customers around the globe including in China, Japan, South Korea and a number of countries in Europe and the Middle East.

www.angloamericankumba.com

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and to mine, process, move and market our products to our customers - safely and sustainably.

As a responsible producer of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, premium quality iron ore and metallurgical coal for steelmaking, and nickel - with crop nutrients in development - we are committed to being carbon neutral across our operations by 2040. More broadly, our Sustainable Mining Plan commits us to a series of stretching goals to ensure we work towards a healthy environment, creating thriving communities and building trust as a corporate leader. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock enduring value from precious natural resources for the benefit of the communities and countries in which we operate, for society as a whole, and for our shareholders. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Disclaimer

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 05:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED
01:38aKUMBA IRON ORE : Dealing in securities by a major subsidiary in terms of the rules of the ..
PU
03/16KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/14KUMBA IRON ORE : Acceptance of award of forfeitable shares by directors and the company se..
PU
03/14KUMBA IRON ORE : Acceptance of conditional share awards by directors
PU
03/03KUMBA IRON ORE : Dealing in securities by directors of the company
PU
02/28KUMBA IRON ORE : Dealing in securities by a major subsidiary in terms of the rules of the ..
PU
02/25KUMBA IRON ORE : Dealing in securities by a major subsidiary in terms of the rules of the ..
PU
02/24Anglo American Joins Other Mining Giants in Boosting 2021 Distributions After Huge Earn..
MT
02/23KUMBA IRON ORE : Dealing in securities by a major subsidiary in terms of the rules of the ..
PU
02/22FTSE 100 Closes Higher on Short-Term Relief Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 89 346 M 5 913 M 5 913 M
Net income 2022 26 562 M 1 758 M 1 758 M
Net cash 2022 18 532 M 1 226 M 1 226 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,58x
Yield 2022 11,2%
Capitalization 186 B 12 328 M 12 328 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 6 107
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kumba Iron Ore Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 580,57 ZAR
Average target price 418,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mpumi Zikalala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bothwell Mazarura Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Terence Philip Goodlace Non-Executive Chairman
Glen Mc Gavigan Executive Head-Technical & Projects
Vijay Kumar Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED26.19%12 328
VALE S.A.17.50%86 988
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-6.09%40 174
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-10.39%6 502
NMDC LIMITED10.68%5 991
CAP S.A.34.92%2 084