Kumba Iron Ore : Dealing in securities by a major subsidiary in terms of the rules of the Bonus and Retention Share Plan (“BRP”)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited

A member of the Anglo American plc group (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2005/015852/06) Share code: KIO

ISIN: ZAE000085346 ("Kumba" or "the Company")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY IN TERMS OF THE RULES OF THE BONUS AND RETENTION SHARE PLAN ("BRP")

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, Kumba announces that Sishen Iron Ore Company (Pty) Ltd has, in accordance with paragraph

7.4.1 of the amended Bonus and Retention Share Plan ("BRP") approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 10 May 2019, purchased Kumba shares in the open market on behalf of a participant to settle the share award made in terms of the BRP.

Name of Company : Sishen Iron Ore Company Proprietary Limited, a major subsidiary of Kumba Date of transaction : 15 March 2022 Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of securities Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of securities : 13,841 Volume Weighted Average Purchase price : R593.4267 Highest price per share : R598.00 Lowest price per share : R591.49 Total transaction value : R8,213,618.95 Nature of Interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes

Centurion

16 March 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, a member of the Anglo American plc group, is a leading value-adding supplier of high quality iron ore to the global steel industry. Kumba produces iron ore in South Africa at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. Kumba exports iron ore to customers around the globe including in China, Japan, South Korea and a number of countries in Europe and the Middle East.

