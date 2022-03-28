Kumba Iron Ore : Dealing in securities by a major subsidiary in terms of the rules of the Performance Share Plan (“PSP”)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited

A member of the Anglo American plc group

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2005/015852/06)

Share code: KIO

ISIN: ZAE000085346

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY IN TERMS OF THE RULES OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN ("PSP")

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, Kumba announces that Sishen Iron Ore Company Proprietary Limited has, in accordance with paragraph 8.1.1 of the amended Performance Share Plan ("PSP") approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 10 May 2019, purchased Kumba shares in the open market on behalf of a PSP participant to settle share awards made in terms of the PSP.

Name of Company

: Sishen Iron Ore Company Proprietary

Limited, a major subsidiary of Kumba

Date of transaction : 25 March 2022 Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of securities Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of securities : 1,281 Purchase price : R634.4065 Total transaction value : R812,674.73 Nature of Interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Centurion 28 March 2022 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, a member of the Anglo American plc group, is a leading value-adding supplier of high quality iron ore to the global steel industry. Kumba produces iron ore in South Africa at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

