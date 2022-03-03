Log in
    KIO   ZAE000085346

KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED

(KIO)
Kumba Iron Ore : Dealing in securities by directors of the company

03/03/2022 | 07:21am EST
Kumba Iron Ore Limited

A member of the Anglo American plc group (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2005/015852/06) Share code: KIO

ISIN: ZAE000085346 ("Kumba" or "the Company")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY

In terms of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information is disclosed:

Director:

Name of company: Nature of transaction: Class of securities: Date of transaction: Number of securities:

Selling price*:

Total transaction value: Nature of interest: Clearance obtained:

Director:

Name of company: Nature of transaction: Class of securities: Date of transaction: Number of securities:

Selling price*:

Total transaction value: Nature of interest: Clearance obtained:

Themba Moyeni Mkhwanazi Kumba Iron Ore Limited On-market sale of securities Ordinary shares

1 March 2022

9,987

The sale of shares follows the vesting of shares allocated in March 2017 and March 2019, as part of the Bonus Share Plan.

R609.3825

R6,085,903.03 Direct beneficial Yes

Bothwell Anesu Mazarura

Kumba Iron Ore Limited On-market sale of securities Ordinary shares

1 March 2022

2,678

The sale of shares follows the vesting of shares allocated in March 2019 as part of the Bonus Share Plan.

R609.3825

R1,631,926.34 Direct beneficial Yes

*Selling price is based on the VWAP of all trades effected by Kumba on behalf of its employees on 1 March 2022.

Highest price:

R628.19

Lowest price:

R600.18

Centurion

3 March 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Fazila Patel fazila.patel@angloamerican.com Tel: +27 12 683 7060

Mobile: +27 83 297 2293

Investors

Media

Penny Himlok

Sinah Phochana

penny.himlok@angloamerican.com

sinah.phochana@angloamerican.com

Tel: +27 12 622 8324

Tel: +27 12 683 7019

Mobile: +27 82 781 1888

Mobile: +27 76 066 0655

Notes to editors:

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, a member of the Anglo American plc group, is a leading value-adding supplier of high quality iron ore to the global steel industry. Kumba produces iron ore in South Africa at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. Kumba exports iron ore to customers around the globe including in China, Japan, South Korea and a number of countries in Europe and the Middle East.

www.angloamericankumba.com

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and to mine, process, move and market our products to our customers - safely and sustainably.

As a responsible producer of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, premium quality iron ore and metallurgical coal for steelmaking, and nickel - with crop nutrients in development - we are committed to being carbon neutral across our operations by 2040. More broadly, our Sustainable Mining Plan commits us to a series of stretching goals to ensure we work towards a healthy environment, creating thriving communities and building trust as a corporate leader. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock enduring value from precious natural resources for the benefit of the communities and countries in which we operate, for society as a whole, and for our shareholders. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Disclaimer

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 12:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
