Kumba Iron Ore : Extracts from the provisional audited results for the year ended 31 December 2021 and cash dividend declaration

Kumba Iron Ore Limited Registration number: 2005/015852/06 JSE share code: KIO ISIN: ZAE000085346 Income tax number: 9586/481/15/3 ("Kumba" or "the Company" or "the group") EXTRACTS FROM THE PROVISIONAL AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 AND CASH DIVIDEND DECLARATION KEY FEATURES Disciplined capital allocation Attributable free cash flow of R30.5 billion up by 47%

ROCE of 147% up from 109%

Final cash dividend of R30.50 per share, total cash dividend of R103.20 per share Value-focused growth Average realised FOB export price of US$161/tonne*, 18% above benchmark

Cost savings of R0.9 billion, R4.1 billion saved since 2018

Strong EBITDA margin of 63% up from 57%

Closing net cash of R17.5 billion Strong sustainability performance Five years and seven months of fatality-free production

fatality-free production Zero new cases of occupational diseases

Over six years without any level 3 - 5 environmental incidents

R88.9 billion of shared value created

R36 million of Covid-19 community support KUMBA CONTINUES TO DELIVER VALUE FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS Mpumi Zikalala, Chief Executive of Kumba, said: "2021 has been an exceptional year of delivery. Our continued focus on prioritising the safety, health and livelihoods of our colleagues and communities is evident in us achieving more than five years of fatality-free production. "Despite weather and logistical challenges, production increased by 9% to 40.9Mt. Strong prices combined with our high-quality products and operational resilience, resulted in a record EBITDA of R64.6 billion, while our disciplined capital allocation and robust balance sheet have enabled us to declare a final dividend of R30.50 per share. "We are committed to creating purpose-led value for our stakeholders, and I am privileged to be taking on the stewardship of this business." Revenue for the year ended 31 Dec 31 Dec % Rand million 2021 2020 change Revenue 102,092 80,104 27 Earnings per share for the year ended 31 Dec 31 Dec %

Rand per share 2021 2020 change Earnings: Basic 103.67 71.03 46 Diluted 103.37 70.79 46 Headline earnings: Basic 103.65 71.07 46 Diluted 103.35 70.83 46 Dividend: Interim 72.70 19.60 271 Final 30.50 41.30 (26) Salient features and operating statistics for the year ended 31 Dec 31 Dec % 2021 2020 change Market information Closing share price (Rand) 460 623 (26) Market capitalisation (Rand million) 148,160 200,598 (26) Net asset value attributable to owners of Kumba (Rand per share) 138.53 147.31 (6) Operating statistics ('000 tonnes) Production* 40,862 37,621 9 Sishen 28,014 25,764 9 Kolomela 12,848 11,857 8 Sales* 40,262 40,308 - Export sales 40,155 39,950 1 Domestic sales 107 358 (70) Sishen mine FOR unit cost (Rand per tonne) Unit cost 555.24 531.60 4 Cash cost 432.01 361.79 19 Kolomela mine FOR unit cost (Rand per tonne) Unit cost 444.15 447.80 (1) Cash cost 324.05 304.31 6 Production and sales volumes, prices and C1 costs are reported in wet metric tonnes. (Kumba product has approximately 1.6% moisture). The comparatives have been restated as Kumba previously reported on a dry basis. NOTICE OF FINAL CASH DIVIDEND At its Board meeting on 21 February 2022, the directors approved a gross final cash dividend of 3,050 cents per share on the ordinary shares from profits accrued during the year ended 31 December 2021. The dividend has been declared from income reserves. The dividend will be subject to a dividend withholding tax of 20% for all shareholders who are not exempt from or do not qualify for a reduced rate of withholding tax. The net dividend payable to shareholders subject to withholding tax at a rate of 20% amounts to 2,440.00000 cents per share. The issued share capital at the declaration date is 322,085,974 ordinary shares. The salient dates are as follows: Publication of declaration data: Tuesday, 22 February 2022 Last day for trading to qualify and participate in the final dividend: Tuesday, 15 March 2022