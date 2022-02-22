Log in
    KIO   ZAE000085346

KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED

(KIO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kumba Iron Ore : Extracts from the provisional audited results for the year ended 31 December 2021 and cash dividend declaration

02/22/2022 | 12:31am EST
Kumba Iron Ore Limited

Registration number: 2005/015852/06

JSE share code: KIO

ISIN: ZAE000085346

Income tax number: 9586/481/15/3

("Kumba" or "the Company" or "the group")

EXTRACTS FROM THE PROVISIONAL AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 AND CASH DIVIDEND DECLARATION

KEY FEATURES

Disciplined capital allocation

  • Attributable free cash flow of R30.5 billion up by 47%
  • ROCE of 147% up from 109%
  • Final cash dividend of R30.50 per share, total cash dividend of R103.20 per share

Value-focused growth

  • Average realised FOB export price of US$161/tonne*, 18% above benchmark
  • Cost savings of R0.9 billion, R4.1 billion saved since 2018
  • Strong EBITDA margin of 63% up from 57%
  • Closing net cash of R17.5 billion

Strong sustainability performance

  • Five years and seven months of fatality-free production
  • Zero new cases of occupational diseases
  • Over six years without any level 3 - 5 environmental incidents
  • R88.9 billion of shared value created
  • R36 million of Covid-19 community support

KUMBA CONTINUES TO DELIVER VALUE FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS

Mpumi Zikalala, Chief Executive of Kumba, said:

"2021 has been an exceptional year of delivery. Our continued focus on prioritising the safety, health and livelihoods of our colleagues and communities is evident in us achieving more than five years of fatality-free production.

"Despite weather and logistical challenges, production increased by 9% to 40.9Mt. Strong prices combined with our high-quality products and operational resilience, resulted in a record EBITDA of R64.6 billion, while our disciplined capital allocation and robust balance sheet have enabled us to declare a final dividend of R30.50 per share.

"We are committed to creating purpose-led value for our stakeholders, and I am privileged to be taking on the stewardship of this business."

Revenue

for the year ended

31

Dec

31

Dec

%

Rand million

2021

2020

change

Revenue

102,092

80,104

27

Earnings per share

for the year ended

31

Dec

31

Dec

%

Rand per share

2021

2020

change

Earnings:

Basic

103.67

71.03

46

Diluted

103.37

70.79

46

Headline earnings:

Basic

103.65

71.07

46

Diluted

103.35

70.83

46

Dividend:

Interim

72.70

19.60

271

Final

30.50

41.30

(26)

Salient features and operating statistics

for the year ended

31 Dec

31 Dec

%

2021

2020

change

Market information

Closing share price (Rand)

460

623

(26)

Market capitalisation (Rand million)

148,160

200,598

(26)

Net asset value attributable to owners

of Kumba (Rand per share)

138.53

147.31

(6)

Operating statistics ('000 tonnes)

Production*

40,862

37,621

9

Sishen

28,014

25,764

9

Kolomela

12,848

11,857

8

Sales*

40,262

40,308

-

Export sales

40,155

39,950

1

Domestic sales

107

358

(70)

Sishen mine FOR unit cost (Rand per tonne)

Unit cost

555.24

531.60

4

Cash cost

432.01

361.79

19

Kolomela mine FOR unit cost (Rand per tonne)

Unit cost

444.15

447.80

(1)

Cash cost

324.05

304.31

6

  • Production and sales volumes, prices and C1 costs are reported in wet metric tonnes. (Kumba product has approximately 1.6% moisture). The comparatives have been restated as Kumba previously reported on a dry basis.

NOTICE OF FINAL CASH DIVIDEND

At its Board meeting on 21 February 2022, the directors approved a gross final cash dividend of 3,050 cents per share on the ordinary shares from profits accrued during the year ended 31 December 2021. The dividend has been declared from income reserves.

The dividend will be subject to a dividend withholding tax of 20% for all shareholders who are not exempt from or do not qualify for a reduced rate of withholding tax. The net dividend payable to shareholders subject to withholding tax at a rate of 20% amounts to 2,440.00000 cents per share.

The issued share capital at the declaration date is 322,085,974 ordinary shares.

The salient

dates are as

follows:

Publication

of declaration data:

Tuesday, 22

February

2022

Last day for trading to qualify and

participate

in the final

dividend:

Tuesday,

15 March

2022

Trading ex-dividend commences:

Wednesday, 16

March 2022

Record date:

Friday,

18

March

2022

Dividend payment date:

Tuesday,

22

March

2022

Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 16 March 2022 and Friday, 18 March 2022 both days inclusive.

Any change of address or dividend instructions must be provided by the last day for trading.

EXTRACTS FROM THE PROVISIONAL AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

This unaudited short-form announcement is the responsibility of the directors of the Company. The information disclosed is only a summary of the information in the full audited announcement and does not contain full or complete details. The full annual results announcement should be considered for any investment decisions. The full annual results announcement for Kumba has been released on SENS and is available for viewing at https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/JSE/ISSE/KIO/KumbaFY21.pdf and is available on the Company's website www.angloamericankumba.com/investors/financial-results-centre.aspx. The full results announcement is also available for inspection at the Company's registered office during normal business hours and is available at no charge. Alternatively, copies of the full announcement may be requested from the Company's investor relations department (https://www.angloamericankumba.com/investors/shareholder-communication).

The consolidated and Company annual financial statements were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. who issued an unmodified audit opinion on these financial statements. Their audit opinion, together with the accompanying financial statements, can be viewed on the Company's website www.angloamericankumba.com/investors/financial-results-centre.aspx which also provides more details on the key audit matter on page 13 of the annual financial statements, being the environmental rehabilitation and decommissioning provisions.

Any reference to future financial performance included in this announcement has not been audited or reported on by the Company's external auditors.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a member of the Anglo American plc Group

Directors

Non-executive: TP Goodlace (British/South African) (Chairman), MS Bomela, SG French (Irish), MA Jenkins, NB Langa-Royds, TM Mkhwanazi, SS Ntsaluba, BP Sonjica, MJ Tsele, DG Wanblad

Executive: ND Zikalala (Chief Executive), BA Mazarura (Zimbabwean) (Chief Financial Officer)

Registered office: Centurion Gate Building 2B, 124 Akkerboom Road, Centurion, 0157, South Africa

Transfer Secretaries: Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, 2196, South Africa, Private Bag X9000, Saxonwold, 2132

Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

For more information please visit: www.angloamericankumba.com

22 February 2022

Disclaimer

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 05:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
