Kumba Iron Ore : Extracts from the provisional audited results for the year ended 31 December 2021 and cash dividend declaration
02/22/2022 | 12:31am EST
Kumba Iron Ore Limited
Registration number: 2005/015852/06
JSE share code: KIO
ISIN: ZAE000085346
Income tax number: 9586/481/15/3
("Kumba" or "the Company" or "the group")
EXTRACTS FROM THE PROVISIONAL AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 AND CASH DIVIDEND DECLARATION
KEY FEATURES
Disciplined capital allocation
Attributable free cash flow of R30.5 billion up by 47%
ROCE of 147% up from 109%
Final cash dividend of R30.50 per share, total cash dividend of R103.20 per share
Value-focused growth
Average realised FOB export price of US$161/tonne*, 18% above benchmark
Cost savings of R0.9 billion, R4.1 billion saved since 2018
Strong EBITDA margin of 63% up from 57%
Closing net cash of R17.5 billion
Strong sustainability performance
Five years and seven months of fatality-free production
Zero new cases of occupational diseases
Over six years without any level 3 - 5 environmental incidents
R88.9 billion of shared value created
R36 million of Covid-19 community support
KUMBA CONTINUES TO DELIVER VALUE FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS
Mpumi Zikalala, Chief Executive of Kumba, said:
"2021 has been an exceptional year of delivery. Our continued focus on prioritising the safety, health and livelihoods of our colleagues and communities is evident in us achieving more than five years of fatality-free production.
"Despite weather and logistical challenges, production increased by 9% to 40.9Mt. Strong prices combined with our high-quality products and operational resilience, resulted in a record EBITDA of R64.6 billion, while our disciplined capital allocation and robust balance sheet have enabled us to declare a final dividend of R30.50 per share.
"We are committed to creating purpose-led value for our stakeholders, and I am privileged to be taking on the stewardship of this business."
Revenue
for the year ended
31
Dec
31
Dec
%
Rand million
2021
2020
change
Revenue
102,092
80,104
27
Earnings per share
for the year ended
31
Dec
31
Dec
%
Rand per share
2021
2020
change
Earnings:
Basic
103.67
71.03
46
Diluted
103.37
70.79
46
Headline earnings:
Basic
103.65
71.07
46
Diluted
103.35
70.83
46
Dividend:
Interim
72.70
19.60
271
Final
30.50
41.30
(26)
Salient features and operating statistics
for the year ended
31 Dec
31 Dec
%
2021
2020
change
Market information
Closing share price (Rand)
460
623
(26)
Market capitalisation (Rand million)
148,160
200,598
(26)
Net asset value attributable to owners
of Kumba (Rand per share)
138.53
147.31
(6)
Operating statistics ('000 tonnes)
Production*
40,862
37,621
9
Sishen
28,014
25,764
9
Kolomela
12,848
11,857
8
Sales*
40,262
40,308
-
Export sales
40,155
39,950
1
Domestic sales
107
358
(70)
Sishen mine FOR unit cost (Rand per tonne)
Unit cost
555.24
531.60
4
Cash cost
432.01
361.79
19
Kolomela mine FOR unit cost (Rand per tonne)
Unit cost
444.15
447.80
(1)
Cash cost
324.05
304.31
6
Production and sales volumes, prices and C1 costs are reported in wet metric tonnes. (Kumba product has approximately 1.6% moisture). The comparatives have been restated as Kumba previously reported on a dry basis.
NOTICE OF FINAL CASH DIVIDEND
At its Board meeting on 21 February 2022, the directors approved a gross final cash dividend of 3,050 cents per share on the ordinary shares from profits accrued during the year ended 31 December 2021. The dividend has been declared from income reserves.
The dividend will be subject to a dividend withholding tax of 20% for all shareholders who are not exempt from or do not qualify for a reduced rate of withholding tax. The net dividend payable to shareholders subject to withholding tax at a rate of 20% amounts to 2,440.00000 cents per share.
The issued share capital at the declaration date is 322,085,974 ordinary shares.
The salient
dates are as
follows:
Publication
of declaration data:
Tuesday, 22
February
2022
Last day for trading to qualify and
participate
in the final
dividend:
Tuesday,
15 March
2022
Trading ex-dividend commences:
Wednesday, 16
March 2022
Record date:
Friday,
18
March
2022
Dividend payment date:
Tuesday,
22
March
2022
Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 16 March 2022 and Friday, 18 March 2022 both days inclusive.
Any change of address or dividend instructions must be provided by the last day for trading.
EXTRACTS FROM THE PROVISIONAL AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
This unaudited short-form announcement is the responsibility of the directors of the Company. The information disclosed is only a summary of the information in the full audited announcement and does not contain full or complete details. The full annual results announcement should be considered for any investment decisions. The full annual results announcement for Kumba has been released on SENS and is available for viewing at https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/JSE/ISSE/KIO/KumbaFY21.pdf and is available on the Company's website www.angloamericankumba.com/investors/financial-results-centre.aspx. The full results announcement is also available for inspection at the Company's registered office during normal business hours and is available at no charge. Alternatively, copies of the full announcement may be requested from the Company's investor relations department (https://www.angloamericankumba.com/investors/shareholder-communication).
The consolidated and Company annual financial statements were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. who issued an unmodified audit opinion on these financial statements. Their audit opinion, together with the accompanying financial statements, can be viewed on the Company's website www.angloamericankumba.com/investors/financial-results-centre.aspx which also provides more details on the key audit matter on page 13 of the annual financial statements, being the environmental rehabilitation and decommissioning provisions.
Any reference to future financial performance included in this announcement has not been audited or reported on by the Company's external auditors.
Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a member of the Anglo American plc Group
Directors
Non-executive: TP Goodlace (British/South African) (Chairman), MS Bomela, SG French (Irish), MA Jenkins, NB Langa-Royds, TM Mkhwanazi, SS Ntsaluba, BP Sonjica, MJ Tsele, DG Wanblad
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 05:30:04 UTC.