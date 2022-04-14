Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Kumba Iron Ore Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIO   ZAE000085346

KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED

(KIO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-12
635.16 ZAR   -2.46%
03/30KUMBA IRON ORE : Acceptance of award of forfeitable shares by a director
PU
03/29KUMBA IRON ORE : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
03/28KUMBA IRON ORE : Dealing in securities by a major subsidiary in terms of the rules of the Performance Share Plan (“PSP”)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kumba Iron Ore : No change statement, notice of annual general meeting and availability of the resources and reserve statement

04/14/2022 | 02:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kumba Iron Ore Limited

A member of the Anglo American plc group (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2005/015852/06) Share code: KIO

ISIN: ZAE000085346 ("Kumba" or "the Company")

NO CHANGE STATEMENT, NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND AVAILABILITY OF THE RESOURCES AND RESERVE STATEMENT

1.

NO CHANGE STATEMENT

Kumba shareholders are advised that the following documents are to be published today, Thursday, 14 April 2022 on Kumba's website, https://www.angloamericankumba.com/investors/annual-reporting

  • Audited annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 which contain no modification to the audited results published on SENS on Tuesday, 22 February 2022. There have also been no changes to the auditor´s report which was referenced in the audited results and made available to shareholders at the Company´s registered office on the same date as the release of the audited results on SENS. The annual financial statements are audited by PriceWaterhouseCoopers whose unmodified report is available on the Company's website;

  • Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting;

  • Integrated Report 2021; and

  • Sustainability Report 2021

2.

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the sixteenth annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders of Kumba will be held in electronic format as provided for by the JSE Limited and in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act 71 of 2008, as amended and the Company's Memorandum of Incorporation at 09:00 am (CAT) on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 to transact the business as stated in the notice of AGM.

3.

SALIENT DATES

Shareholders are advised to note the salient dates and activities leading up to the AGM date:

Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled

to receive the notice of AGM

Friday, 8 April 2022

Date for posting of notice of AGM

Thursday, 14 April 2022

Last day to trade in order to be eligible to attend and

vote at the AGM

Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Record date to be eligible to participate in and vote at the AGM

Friday, 20 May 2022

Forms of proxy to be lodged with Computershare by no

later than 09:00 am (CAT) on

Friday, 27 May 2022

4.

RESOURCES AND RESERVE STATEMENT

Kumba's Resources and Reserve Statement was released on 22 February 2022 and is available on the Company's website, https://www.angloamericankumba.com/investors/annual-reporting

Centurion

14 April 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Fazila Patel

fazila.patel@angloamerican.com

Tel: +27 12 683 7060

Mobile: +27 83 297 2293

Investors

Media

Penny Himlok

Sinah Phochana

penny.himlok@angloamerican.com

sinah.phochana@angloamerican.com

Tel: +27 12 622 8324

Tel: +27 12 683 7019

Mobile: +27 82 781 1888

Mobile: +27 76 066 0655

Notes to editors:

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, a member of the Anglo American plc group, is a leading value-adding supplier of high quality iron ore to the global steel industry. Kumba produces iron ore in South Africa at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. Kumba exports iron ore to customers around the globe including in China, Japan, South Korea and a number of countries in Europe and the Middle East. www.angloamericankumba.com

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and to mine, process, move and market our products to our customers - safely and sustainably.

As a responsible producer of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, premium quality iron ore and metallurgical coal for steelmaking, and nickel - with crop nutrients in development - we are committed to being carbon neutral across our operations by 2040. More broadly, our Sustainable Mining Plan commits us to a series of stretching goals to ensure we work towards a healthy environment, creating thriving communities and building trust as a corporate leader. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock enduring value from precious natural resources for the benefit of the communities and countries in which we operate, for society as a whole, and for our shareholders. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Disclaimer

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED
03/30KUMBA IRON ORE : Acceptance of award of forfeitable shares by a director
PU
03/29KUMBA IRON ORE : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
03/28KUMBA IRON ORE : Dealing in securities by a major subsidiary in terms of the rules of the ..
PU
03/16KUMBA IRON ORE : Dealing in securities by a major subsidiary in terms of the rules of the ..
PU
03/16KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/14KUMBA IRON ORE : Acceptance of award of forfeitable shares by directors and the company se..
PU
03/14KUMBA IRON ORE : Acceptance of conditional share awards by directors
PU
03/03KUMBA IRON ORE : Dealing in securities by directors of the company
PU
02/28KUMBA IRON ORE : Dealing in securities by a major subsidiary in terms of the rules of the ..
PU
02/25KUMBA IRON ORE : Dealing in securities by a major subsidiary in terms of the rules of the ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 97 518 M 6 701 M 6 701 M
Net income 2022 28 588 M 1 965 M 1 965 M
Net cash 2022 21 090 M 1 449 M 1 449 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,47x
Yield 2022 12,1%
Capitalization 204 B 14 005 M 14 005 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 6 107
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kumba Iron Ore Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 635,16 ZAR
Average target price 464,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mpumi Zikalala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bothwell Mazarura Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Terence Philip Goodlace Non-Executive Chairman
Glen Mc Gavigan Executive Head-Technical & Projects
Vijay Kumar Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED38.05%14 005
VALE S.A.19.77%96 324
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED11.09%48 718
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-13.06%6 850
NMDC LIMITED25.64%6 448
CAP S.A.50.60%2 321