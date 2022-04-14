Kumba Iron Ore : No change statement, notice of annual general meeting and availability of the resources and reserve statement

Kumba Iron Ore Limited

A member of the Anglo American plc group (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2005/015852/06) Share code: KIO

ISIN: ZAE000085346 ("Kumba" or "the Company")

NO CHANGE STATEMENT, NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND AVAILABILITY OF THE RESOURCES AND RESERVE STATEMENT

1.

NO CHANGE STATEMENT

Kumba shareholders are advised that the following documents are to be published today, Thursday, 14 April 2022 on Kumba's website, https://www.angloamericankumba.com/investors/annual-reporting

• Audited annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 which contain no modification to the audited results published on SENS on Tuesday, 22 February 2022. There have also been no changes to the auditor´s report which was referenced in the audited results and made available to shareholders at the Company´s registered office on the same date as the release of the audited results on SENS. The annual financial statements are audited by PriceWaterhouseCoopers whose unmodified report is available on the Company's website;

• Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting;

• Integrated Report 2021; and

• Sustainability Report 2021

2.

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the sixteenth annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders of Kumba will be held in electronic format as provided for by the JSE Limited and in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act 71 of 2008, as amended and the Company's Memorandum of Incorporation at 09:00 am (CAT) on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 to transact the business as stated in the notice of AGM.

3.

SALIENT DATES

Shareholders are advised to note the salient dates and activities leading up to the AGM date:

• Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the notice of AGM Friday, 8 April 2022 • Date for posting of notice of AGM Thursday, 14 April 2022 • Last day to trade in order to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM Tuesday, 17 May 2022 • Record date to be eligible to participate in and vote at the AGM Friday, 20 May 2022 • Forms of proxy to be lodged with Computershare by no later than 09:00 am (CAT) on Friday, 27 May 2022 4. RESOURCES AND RESERVE STATEMENT

Kumba's Resources and Reserve Statement was released on 22 February 2022 and is available on the Company's website, https://www.angloamericankumba.com/investors/annual-reporting

Centurion

14 April 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

For further information, please contact: Company Secretary Fazila Patel fazila.patel@angloamerican.com Tel: +27 12 683 7060 Mobile: +27 83 297 2293 Investors Media Penny Himlok Sinah Phochana penny.himlok@angloamerican.com sinah.phochana@angloamerican.com Tel: +27 12 622 8324 Tel: +27 12 683 7019 Mobile: +27 82 781 1888 Mobile: +27 76 066 0655 Notes to editors:

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, a member of the Anglo American plc group, is a leading value-adding supplier of high quality iron ore to the global steel industry. Kumba produces iron ore in South Africa at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. Kumba exports iron ore to customers around the globe including in China, Japan, South Korea and a number of countries in Europe and the Middle East. www.angloamericankumba.com

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and to mine, process, move and market our products to our customers - safely and sustainably.

As a responsible producer of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, premium quality iron ore and metallurgical coal for steelmaking, and nickel - with crop nutrients in development - we are committed to being carbon neutral across our operations by 2040. More broadly, our Sustainable Mining Plan commits us to a series of stretching goals to ensure we work towards a healthy environment, creating thriving communities and building trust as a corporate leader. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock enduring value from precious natural resources for the benefit of the communities and countries in which we operate, for society as a whole, and for our shareholders. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com