Kumba Iron Ore's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024

First half year results highlights include:

Positioned for a sustainable future

More than eight (8) years fatality-free production at Sishen

Zero occupational diseases

Over nine years without any level 3-5 environmental incidents

R27.7 billion of enduring shared value created.

Resilient financial performance

Average realised (FOB) iron ore export price of US$97/wmt, above benchmark.

Cost savings of R1.8 billion

Resilient EBITDA margin of 44%

Closing net cash position of R14.6 billion

Disciplined capital allocation:

Attributable free cash flow of R9.1 billion

ROCE of 48%

Interim cash DPS of R18.77 per share

Mpumi Zikalala, Chief Executive of Kumba, said, "Our first half results, reflect strong execution of our business reconfiguration plan while improving safety across our operations. By prioritising operational safety, stability, capability and cost-effective production, we are delivering on our strategic objectives of unlocking value from our core and positioning for a sustainable future, which are essential for creating enduring stakeholder value."

"Kumba's performance demonstrates good operational momentum achieved. In line with our business reconfiguration plan to align production to Transnet's logistics performance, volumes were reduced by 2% to 18.5 Mt, matching a 2% decrease in ore railed to port compared to the first half of 2023. Sales decreased by 5% to 18.1 Mt with the benefit of the pro-active mini-shut down and port equipment repairs undertaken in April, largely offsetting the impact of port equipment outages in the first quarter. As a result, we maintained our full year production and sales guidance of 35 Mt - 37 Mt and 36 Mt - 38 Mt, respectively..

"Our focus on right-sizing our operations unlocked savings of R1.8 billion for the period, contributing to an improved C1 unit cost of US$38.5/per wet metric tonne (wmt). This ensures that we are well on track to achieving our target of US$38.0/wmt for the full year.

"The iron ore market pulled back strongly in the first half and the reconfiguration of our business to a lower production and cost profile provides further resilience in the face of a volatile market environment. Weak steel demand in China and Europe coupled with robust iron ore supply contributed to the Platts Iron ore Index (IODEX) 62% Fe cost and freight (CFR) benchmark iron ore price falling by 26% since the start of the year. An increase in steel exports provided some relief, while lump premium was supported by lump stock being at multi-year lows.

"Kumba achieved an average realised free-on-board (FOB) iron ore export price of US$97/wmt, US$1/tonne above the average 62% Fe benchmark FOB export price. The lump and iron ore quality premium that our products attract were largely offset by the unfavourable timing effect of provisionally priced volumes in a falling iron ore price environment.

"While we continue to operate in a challenging macro and logistics environment, Kumba delivered a solid performance. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of R15.6 billion and an EBITDA margin of 44% contributed to our attributable free cash flow of R9.1 billion. This supported the Board's decision to declare an interim cash dividend of R18.77 per share, representing a payout ratio of 85% of headline earnings.

"We successfully completed our Kapstevel South project at Kolomela and delivered first ore in June 2024. Our Ultra-high dense media separation (UHDMS) technology project continues to present an opportunity to advance our value over volume strategy and maximise the value of our products. Our primary focus this year has been on the execution of our business reconfiguration plan and reducing our cost profile. This will ensure our business is resilient now and in the future, while maintaining the optionality of investing in the UHDMS technology.

"Kumba's commitment to sustainable development and livelihood opportunities that are independent of our mines is demonstrated by sustained economic contribution to our stakeholders. Despite reconfiguring our business in response to Transnet's logistics constraints, we contributed R27.7 billion of enduring shared value and supported BEE suppliers by procuring R8.0 billion of goods and services, of which R1.9 billion were in support of local community livelihoods.

"Our premium products, with an average Fe-content of 64.1% and a 66% lump ratio, exceed most industry peer averages, as the steel industry turns to more environmentally friendly processing pathways, demand for our high-quality products should increase. The carbon emission reduction qualities of our premium products and the progression of our own decarbonisation strategy, with continued progress on our sustainability ambitions, ensures that Kumba is favourably positioned for the transition to a green steel value chain.

"Kumba has robust fundamentals. Our priorities are to ensure that our operations are safe, stable, capable and cost efficient and we will continue to build on the momentum gained from the first half. We have a flexible and efficient balance sheet and a solid track record of disciplined capital allocation and value delivery. By executing on these priorities, we will continue to deliver enduring shared value for all our stakeholders."

Johannesburg

23 July 2024

