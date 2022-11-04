Kumho Petrochemical : 2022 3Q Earnings Release

The business result for the 3rd quarter of 2022 is currently under the audit process, however this is
3Q 2022 Business Results
Divisional Results
Appendix
Income Statements
(Unit: KRW bn)
Classification
22.3Q
22.2Q
QoQ
21.3Q
YoY
Sales
1,887.1
2,243.9
-15.9%
2,236.3
-15.6%
Operating Profit
230.5
353.9
-34.9%
625.3
-63.1%
(12.2%)
(15.8%)
(28.0%)
EBITDA
289.0
411.2
-29.7%
680.4
-57.5%
(15.3%)
(18.3%)
(30.4%)
Pre-tax Income
280.0
387.4
-27.7%
733.4
-61.8%
(14.8%)
(17.3%)
(32.8%)
Net Income
210.8
286.9
-26.5%
604.6
-65.1%
(11.2%)
(12.8%)
(27.0%)
Equity Income
24.2
21.0
15.2%
38.9
-37.8%
* Net Income is based on Controlling interests.
3Q 2022 Business Results
Balance Sheet
(Unit: KRW bn)
Classification
22.3Q
21
Change
(End)
Asset
7,729.8
8,115.7
-4.8%
(Cash and
(428.0)
(622.9)
(-31.3%)
equivalents)
Liabilities
2,247.1
3,032.8
-25.9%
(Debt)
(821.2)
(957.7)
(-14.3%)
Shareholder's
5,482.7
5,082.9
7.9%
Equity
Liabilities/
41.0%
59.7%
-18.7%p
Equity (%)
Financial Ratios
Classification
22.3Q
21
Change
(End)
Debt/Equity
15.0%
18.8%
-3.9%p
Net Debt
7.2%
6.6%
0.6%p
/Equity
Interest
28.9
88.5
-59.7
Coverage
Ratio (x)
ROE
22.0%
47.8%
-25.8%p
ROA
14.7%
29.9%
-15.3%p
