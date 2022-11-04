Advanced search
    A011780   KR7011780004

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.

(A011780)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-02
134500.00 KRW   -2.18%
01:26aKumho Petrochemical : 2022 3Q Earnings Release
PU
10/19Nomura Downgrades Kumho Petrochemical to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to 140,000 Won From 200,000 Won
MT
09/20Tranche Update on Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 8, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kumho Petrochemical : 2022 3Q Earnings Release

11/04/2022 | 01:26am EDT
Nov 4, 2022

3Q 2022 Earnings Release

The business result for the 3rd quarter of 2022 is currently under the audit process, however this is

presented purely for the purposes of investors' convenience.

Hence, please be advised that some of the contents may be altered in the course of audit.

Forecasts and projections contained in this material are based on current business environments and management strategies, so these may differ from the actual result upon changes and unaccounted variables.

  1. 3Q 2022 Business Results
  2. Divisional Results
  3. Appendix

3Q 2022 Business Results

Income Statements

(Unit: KRW bn)

Classification

22.3Q

22.2Q

QoQ

21.3Q

YoY

Sales

1,887.1

2,243.9

-15.9%

2,236.3

-15.6%

Operating Profit

230.5

353.9

-34.9%

625.3

-63.1%

(12.2%)

(15.8%)

(28.0%)

EBITDA

289.0

411.2

-29.7%

680.4

-57.5%

(15.3%)

(18.3%)

(30.4%)

Pre-tax Income

280.0

387.4

-27.7%

733.4

-61.8%

(14.8%)

(17.3%)

(32.8%)

Net Income

210.8

286.9

-26.5%

604.6

-65.1%

(11.2%)

(12.8%)

(27.0%)

Equity Income

24.2

21.0

15.2%

38.9

-37.8%

* Net Income is based on Controlling interests.

1

3Q 2022 Business Results

Balance Sheet

(Unit: KRW bn)

Classification

22.3Q

21

Change

(End)

Asset

7,729.8

8,115.7

-4.8%

(Cash and

(428.0)

(622.9)

(-31.3%)

equivalents)

Liabilities

2,247.1

3,032.8

-25.9%

(Debt)

(821.2)

(957.7)

(-14.3%)

Shareholder's

5,482.7

5,082.9

7.9%

Equity

Liabilities/

41.0%

59.7%

-18.7%p

Equity (%)

Financial Ratios

Classification

22.3Q

21

Change

(End)

Debt/Equity

15.0%

18.8%

-3.9%p

Net Debt

7.2%

6.6%

0.6%p

/Equity

Interest

28.9

88.5

-59.7

Coverage

Ratio (x)

ROE

22.0%

47.8%

-25.8%p

ROA

14.7%

29.9%

-15.3%p

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kumho Petro Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 05:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
