    A011780   KR7011780004

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.

(A011780)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-06
148000.00 KRW   -0.67%
Kumho Petrochemical : 2022 4Q Earnings Release
PU
2022Technip Energies to Use Norway's Agilyx Technology for Recycled Styrene Project in South Korea
MT
2022Kumho Petrochemical partners with Technip Energies leveraging Agilyx Technology · First recycled styrene commercial development led by Technip
AQ
Kumho Petrochemical : 2022 4Q Earnings Release

02/08/2023
Feb 8, 2023

4Q 2022 Earnings Release

The business result for the 4th quarter of 2022 is currently under the audit process, however this is

presented purely for the purposes of investors' convenience.

Hence, please be advised that some of the contents may be altered in the course of audit.

Forecasts and projections contained in this material are based on current business environments and management strategies, so these may differ from the actual result upon changes and unaccounted variables.

  1. 4Q 2022 Business Results
  2. Divisional Results
  3. Appendix

4Q 2022 Business Results

Income Statements

(Unit: KRW bn)

Classification

22.4Q

22.3Q

QoQ

21.4Q

YoY

Sales

1,645.5

1,887.1

-12.8%

2,172.0

-24.2%

Operating Profit

113.9

230.5

-50.6%

415.3

-72.6%

(6.9%)

(12.2%)

(19.1%)

EBITDA

174.8

289.0

-39.5%

472.2

-63.0%

(10.6%)

(15.3%)

(21.7%)

Pre-tax Income

79.5

280.0

-71.6%

420.4

-81.1%

(4.8%)

(14.8%)

(19.4%)

Net Income

157.1

210.8

-25.5%

302.3

-48.0%

(9.5%)

(11.2%)

(13.9%)

Equity Income

21.7

24.2

-10.3%

34.6

-37.3%

* Net Income is based on Controlling interests.

1

4Q 2022 Business Results

Balance Sheet

(Unit: KRW bn)

Classification

22.4Q

21

Change

(End)

Asset

7,721.8

8,115.7

-4.9%

(Cash and

(569.4)

(622.9)

(-8.6%)

equivalents)

Liabilities

2,065.7

3,032.8

-31.9%

(Debt)

(728.8)

(957.7)

(-23.9%)

Shareholder's

5,656.1

5,082.9

11.3%

Equity

Liabilities/

36.5%

59.7%

-23.1%p

Equity (%)

Financial Ratios

Classification

22.4Q

21

Change

(End)

Debt/Equity

12.9%

18.8%

-6.0%p

Net Debt

2.8%

6.6%

-3.8%p

/Equity

Interest

39.1

88.5

-49.5

Coverage

Ratio (x)

ROE

19.1%

47.8%

-28.6%p

ROA

13.0%

29.9%

-16.9%p

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kumho Petro Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 05:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
