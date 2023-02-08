Kumho Petrochemical : 2022 4Q Earnings Release

The business result for the 4th quarter of 2022 is currently under the audit process, however this is
presented purely for the purposes of investors' convenience.
Hence, please be advised that some of the contents may be altered in the course of audit.
Forecasts and projections contained in this material are based on current business environments and management strategies, so these may differ from the actual result upon changes and unaccounted variables.
4Q 2022 Business Results
Divisional Results
Appendix
4Q 2022 Business Results
Income Statements
(Unit: KRW bn)
Classification
22.4Q
22.3Q
QoQ
21.4Q
YoY
Sales
1,645.5
1,887.1
-12.8%
2,172.0
-24.2%
Operating Profit
113.9
230.5
-50.6%
415.3
-72.6%
(6.9%)
(12.2%)
(19.1%)
EBITDA
174.8
289.0
-39.5%
472.2
-63.0%
(10.6%)
(15.3%)
(21.7%)
Pre-tax Income
79.5
280.0
-71.6%
420.4
-81.1%
(4.8%)
(14.8%)
(19.4%)
Net Income
157.1
210.8
-25.5%
302.3
-48.0%
(9.5%)
(11.2%)
(13.9%)
Equity Income
21.7
24.2
-10.3%
34.6
-37.3%
* Net Income is based on Controlling interests.
1
4Q 2022 Business Results
Balance Sheet
(Unit: KRW bn)
Classification
22.4Q
21
Change
(End)
Asset
7,721.8
8,115.7
-4.9%
(Cash and
(569.4)
(622.9)
(-8.6%)
equivalents)
Liabilities
2,065.7
3,032.8
-31.9%
(Debt)
(728.8)
(957.7)
(-23.9%)
Shareholder's
5,656.1
5,082.9
11.3%
Equity
Liabilities/
36.5%
59.7%
-23.1%p
Equity (%)
Financial Ratios
Classification
22.4Q
21
Change
(End)
Debt/Equity
12.9%
18.8%
-6.0%p
Net Debt
2.8%
6.6%
-3.8%p
/Equity
Interest
39.1
88.5
-49.5
Coverage
Ratio (x)
ROE
19.1%
47.8%
-28.6%p
ROA
13.0%
29.9%
-16.9%p
2
