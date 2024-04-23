leading through

challenges

In looking back at the year, encapsulated in the theme "Leading Through Challenges", we acknowledge the struggle we

encountered, steering the Group's business with the commitment to creating value even during challenging times.

Despite financial challenges, we achieved noteworthy progress in critical areas of our business. Our commitment to sustainability reached new heights as we initiated impactful initiatives that further strengthened our role in environmental stewardship. We bolstered our governance and risk management practices, establishing a robust foundation for ethical decision-making and ensuring the soundness of our business operations.

In the realm of human capital development, we invested significantly in our talent, cultivating a culture of continuous

learning and professional growth. Our employees have risen to the occasion, embodying the spirit of "Leading Through Challenges" by adapting their skill sets to meet the demands of

an ever-evolving landscape.

This annual report not only reflects our financial realities but also celebrates our success in sustainability, governance, risk management, and human resource development - all integral components of our strategic vision and roadmap. We invite stakeholders to recognise the broader spectrum of achievements and join us in charting a resilient path forward.

