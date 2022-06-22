Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad : 45th AGM Q&A
06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
KUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD
(Registration No. 197501002218/ 23737-K)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Minutes of the Forty-Fifth Annual General Meeting ("45th AGM") of Kumpulan Perangsang
Selangor Berhad ("KPS or the Company") held virtually from the Broadcast Venue at KPS Corporate Office,17th Floor, Plaza Perangsang, Persiaran Perbandaran, 40000 Shah Alam, Selangor Darul Ehsan and via the Boardroom Smart Investor Portal at
Mr Rejesh a/l Balasubramaniam, Representative from
invitation via
Messrs BDO PLT (External Auditors)
MS Teams
platform
CHAIRMAN
YB Dato' Haris bin Kasim ("Dato' Chairman") presided as Chairman of the 45th AGM ("Meeting").
Page 1 of 13
KUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD (Registration No. 197501002218/ 23737-K)
RE: MINUTES OF FORTY-FIFTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 7 JUNE 2022
NOTICE OF MEETING
The notice convening the Meeting, having been circulated earlier to all members of the Company via e-communicationand duly advertised in "The Star" within the prescribed period, was taken as
read.
QUORUM
On behalf of the Board and Management, Dato' Chairman welcomed all shareholders and invited guests who were present remotely from various locations through live streaming to the 45th AGM of KPS.
Thereafter, upon confirmation by the Secretary on the presence of the requisite quorum, Dato' Chairman called the Meeting to order at 10.05 a.m.
OPENING REMARKS
Dato' Chairman informed that the attendance at the 45th AGM was restricted to shareholders/proxy holders and authorised representatives of corporate shareholders who have registered to join the
Meeting remotely. Dato Chairman reminded the Meeting that any visual or audio recording of the Meeting was strictly prohibited unless the Company's prior written consent was obtained. He added that the Questions and Answers ("Q&A") session would only be conducted after all the items on
the Agenda had been tabled.
Dato' Chairman further reminded the Company had made the necessary effort to ensure smooth live streaming, however, the broadcast quality may be affected by the participants' internet
bandwidth connection and stability.
Before proceeding with the Agenda, Dato' Chairman invited the MD/GCEO to provide an overview of the Company's performance for 2021, its achievements, strategy and prospects to the
shareholders as per Appendix 2 attached.
The MD/GCEO thanked the shareholders for their participation and shared his presentation entitled 'Business Review and Prospects' covering the following:
KPS New Brand Identity;
Report Card;
Financial Highlights;
Share Price Performance;
Commitment to Economic, Environmental, Social and Governance ("EESG");
Economic & Industry Outlook;
Prospect and Capital Expenditure ("CAPEX") Plan; and
Awards & Recognitions.
Following that, Dato' Chairman thanked the MD/GCEO for the presentation and informed the meeting that any questions pertaining to the MD/GCEO's presentation would be addressed during the Q&A session later.
Before Dato' Chairman proceeded to the first (1st) item of the Agenda, he drew the shareholders' attention to the procedures in tabling and approving resolutions. The nine (9) ordinary resolutions
as set out in the AGM Notice shall be put to the vote by polling as per Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities")' Main Market Listing Requirements ("MMLR"). Pursuant to Clause 63(3) of the Company's Constitution, voting by poll accords one vote for every one (1) share held
by the shareholder.
Page 2 of 13
KUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD (Registration No. 197501002218/ 23737-K)
RE: MINUTES OF FORTY-FIFTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 7 JUNE 2022
Thereafter, Dato' Chairman explained the sequence of the flow for the meeting as follows:
To go through all the nine (9) ordinary resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice;
Q&A session to answer the questions posted by the shareholders/proxies via the Boardroom Smart Investor Portal commencing from 27 April 2022 to 5 June 2022 and live questions posted in the query box upon during the live streaming; At this juncture, Dato' Chairman informed the meeting that the Board/Management would endeavour to answer the shareholders questions posed and in the event that the Board/Management were unable to answer all the relevant questions during the meeting, the
responses to the remaining questions would either be sent via email to the shareholders at the earliest possible after the meeting or posted on the Company's website; and
Upon conclusion of the Q&A session, all the nine (9) resolutions would be put to the vote remotely by using theRemote Participation & Voting ("RPV") applications. The Board/Management would also allocate sufficient time for the shareholders to vote via the RPV during the session.
Dato' Chairman added that the Company had appointed Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn Bhd ("Boardroom") as Poll Administrators and SKY Corporate Services Sdn Bhd ("SKY Corporate Services") as Independent Scrutineer.
Dato' Chairman invited Boardroom to broadcast the video tutorial on the voting procedure and how to raise questions at the meeting through the RPV application.
Dato' Chairman thanked Boardroom for the video tutorial and proceeded with the following Agenda of the Meeting.
1.
AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR
ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2021 AND THE REPORTS OF DIRECTORS AND AUDITORS
The Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 together with the Reports of Directors and the Auditors ("AFS") thereon having been circulated to all
the shareholders of the Company within the statutory period were tabled to the meeting for discussion.
It was noted that, pursuant to Section 251(1)(a) of the Companies Act 2016 ("CA 2016"), the AFS shall be approved by the Board and as such no formal approval of the shareholders for the AFS was required. Nevertheless, under Section 244(2)(a) of CA 2016 the AFS shall
be circulated to the members and laid before the Company at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM").
In view of the above, Dato' Chairman declared that the AFS for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 together with the reports of the Directors and the Auditors laid at this AGM in accordance with Section 340(1)(a) of the CA2016, be and hereby received.
2. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1 - DECLARATION OF SINGLE TIER FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.5 SEN PER SHARE
Dato' Chairman proceeded to Ordinary Resolution 1 in relation to single-tier final dividend of 2.5 sen in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021.
The single-tier final dividend if approved would be paid on 6 July 2022 to the members based on the Record of Depositors at the close of business on 10 June 2022.
Page 3 of 13
KUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD (Registration No. 197501002218/ 23737-K)
RE: MINUTES OF FORTY-FIFTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 7 JUNE 2022
Dato' Chairman informed the meeting that the motion to vote by poll would be conducted
after the Q&A session and henceforth, he proceeded with the next Agenda item.
3. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2
RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTOR - YB DATO' HARIS BIN KASIM ("DATO' HARIS")
The Meeting proceeded to Ordinary Resolution 2 to re-electDato' Haris as Non- Independent Director of the Company, who retired pursuant to Clause 78 of the Company's
Constitution.
Dato' Chairman handed over the meeting chair to the MD/GCEO in view that the above
motion was related to his re-election.
The MD/GCEO informed the Meeting that Dato' Haris was subjected to retirement pursuant to Clause 78 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible for re-election, has offered himself for re-election.Dato' Haris was appointed to the Board on 6 December 2021 and the profile of Dato' Haris could be found on page 132 of the Company's Annual Report
2021.
The MD/GCEO handed over the meeting chair to Dato Chairman as the voting would be conducted on a poll after the Q&A session, Dato' Chairman proceeded with the next item
on the Agenda.
4. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3
RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTOR - CIK SHARMILA SEKARAJASEKARAN ("CIK SHARMILA")
Dato' Chairman proceeded with Ordinary Resolution 3 to re-elect Cik Sharmila as Independent Director of the Company, who retired pursuant to Clause 78 of the Company's
Constitution.
Dato' Chairman informed the Meeting that Cik Sharmila was subjected to retirement pursuant to Clause 78 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible forre-election, has
offered herself for re-election. Cik Sharmila was appointed to the Board on 1 September 2021 and the profile of Cik Sharmila could be found on page 138 of the Company's Annual
Report 2021.
Since voting would be conducted on a poll after the Q&A session, the Meeting proceeded with the next item on the Agenda.
5. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4
RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTOR - PUAN NORITA BINTI MOHD SIDEK ("PUAN NORITA")
The Meeting proceeded with Ordinary Resolution 4 to re-elect Puan Norita as Non-
Independent Director of the Company, who retired pursuant to Clause 78 of the Company's
Constitution.
Dato' Chairman informed the Meeting that Puan Norita was subjected to retirement pursuant to Clause 78 of the Company's Constitution and, being eligible for re-election, has
offered herself for re-election. Puan Norita was appointed to the Board on 8 April 2022 and the profile of Puan Norita could be found on page 138 of the Company's Annual Report
2021.
Since voting would be conducted on a poll after the Q&A session, the Meeting proceeded with the next item on the Agenda.
Page 4 of 13
KUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD (Registration No. 197501002218/ 23737-K)
RE: MINUTES OF FORTY-FIFTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 7 JUNE 2022
6. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 5
RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTOR - YBHG DATO' NOORAZMAN BIN ABD AZIZ ('DATO' NOORAZMAN")
Dato' Chairman proceeded with Ordinary Resolution 5 to re-elect Dato' Noorazman as
Independent Director of the Company, who retired pursuant to Clause 76(3) of the
Company's Constitution.
Dato' Chairman informed the Meeting that Dato' Noorazman was subjected to retirement pursuant to Clause 76(3) of the Company's Constitution and, being eligible for re-election, has offered herself for re-election.Dato' Noorazman was appointed to the Board on 1 January 2020, and the profile of Dato' Noorazman could be found on page 137 of the
Annual Report 2021.
It was noted that in line with the best practice in corporate governance, the Board had conducted an assessment on Dato' Noorazman based on relevant performance criteria. In
this respect, the Board has approved the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") recommendation that Dato' Noorazman was eligible to stand for re-election.
Since voting would be conducted on a poll after the Q&A session, the Meeting proceeded with the next item on the Agenda.
7. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 6
RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTOR - ENCIK AHMAD FARIZ BIN HASSAN ("ENCIK AHMAD FARIZ")
The Meeting proceeded to Ordinary Resolution 6 to re-elect Encik Ahmad Fariz as MD/GCEO of the Company, who retired pursuant to Clause 76(3) of the Company's
Constitution.
Dato' Chairman informed the Meeting that Encik Ahmad Fariz was subjected to retirement pursuant to Clause 76(3) of the Company's Constitution and, being eligible for re-election,
has offered herself for re-election. Encik Ahmad Fariz was appointed to the Board on 1 January 2019 and the profile of Encik Ahmad Fariz could be found on page 139 of the Annual Report 2021.
It was noted that in line with the best practice in corporate governance, the Board had conducted an assessment on Encik Ahmad Fariz based on relevant performance criteria. In this respect, the Board has approved the recommendation of the NRC that Encik Ahmad Fariz was eligible to stand for re-election.
Since voting would be conducted on a poll after the Q&A session, the Meeting proceeded with the next item on the Agenda.
8. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 7
PAYMENT OF DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION UP TO AN AMOUNT OF
RM1,814,452 IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE 45TH AGM UNTIL THE NEXT AGM OF THE COMPANY
Dato' Chairman proceeded to Ordinary Resolution 7 to consider the recommended payment of Directors' Remuneration to the Directors up to an amount of RM1,814,452.00
until the next AGM of the Company. Section 230(1) of CA 2016 provides, amongst others, that "the fees" of the directors and "any benefits" payable to the directors of a listed
company and its subsidiaries shall be approved at a general meeting.
Page 5 of 13
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Bhd published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:34:03 UTC.