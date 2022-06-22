Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad : 45th AGM Q&A

KUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD (Registration No. 197501002218/ 23737-K)

RE: MINUTES OF FORTY-FIFTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 7 JUNE 2022

NOTICE OF MEETING

The notice convening the Meeting, having been circulated earlier to all members of the Company via e-communicationand duly advertised in "The Star" within the prescribed period, was taken as

read.

QUORUM

On behalf of the Board and Management, Dato' Chairman welcomed all shareholders and invited guests who were present remotely from various locations through live streaming to the 45th AGM of KPS.

Thereafter, upon confirmation by the Secretary on the presence of the requisite quorum, Dato' Chairman called the Meeting to order at 10.05 a.m.

OPENING REMARKS

Dato' Chairman informed that the attendance at the 45th AGM was restricted to shareholders/proxy holders and authorised representatives of corporate shareholders who have registered to join the

Meeting remotely. Dato Chairman reminded the Meeting that any visual or audio recording of the Meeting was strictly prohibited unless the Company's prior written consent was obtained. He added that the Questions and Answers ("Q&A") session would only be conducted after all the items on

the Agenda had been tabled.

Dato' Chairman further reminded the Company had made the necessary effort to ensure smooth live streaming, however, the broadcast quality may be affected by the participants' internet

bandwidth connection and stability.

Before proceeding with the Agenda, Dato' Chairman invited the MD/GCEO to provide an overview of the Company's performance for 2021, its achievements, strategy and prospects to the

shareholders as per Appendix 2 attached.

The MD/GCEO thanked the shareholders for their participation and shared his presentation entitled 'Business Review and Prospects' covering the following:

KPS New Brand Identity; Report Card; Financial Highlights; Share Price Performance; Commitment to Economic, Environmental, Social and Governance (" EESG ") ; Economic & Industry Outlook; Prospect and Capital Expenditure ("CAPEX") Plan; and Awards & Recognitions.

Following that, Dato' Chairman thanked the MD/GCEO for the presentation and informed the meeting that any questions pertaining to the MD/GCEO's presentation would be addressed during the Q&A session later.

Before Dato' Chairman proceeded to the first (1st) item of the Agenda, he drew the shareholders' attention to the procedures in tabling and approving resolutions. The nine (9) ordinary resolutions

as set out in the AGM Notice shall be put to the vote by polling as per Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities")' Main Market Listing Requirements ("MMLR"). Pursuant to Clause 63(3) of the Company's Constitution, voting by poll accords one vote for every one (1) share held

by the shareholder.