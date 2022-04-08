Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KPS   MYL5843OO007

KUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD

(KPS)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  04-06
0.8000 MYR   +1.91%
03:49aKUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD : KPS' 20%-Associate Receives Conditional Offer for the Acquisition of Entire Stake in SPRINT
PU
04/05Lingkaran Trans Kota, Gamuda, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Resume Trading
MT
04/05Kumpulan Perangsang Unit Bags Over $4 Million Water Meter Supply Deal; Shares Soar 10%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad : KPS' 20%-Associate Receives Conditional Offer for the Acquisition of Entire Stake in SPRINT

04/08/2022 | 03:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Offer at Enterprise Value of RM1,808 million for the entire equity interest of SPRINT
  • 20%-associate SPRINT Holdings to revert decision by 30 April 2022

Shah Alam, Malaysia, 4 April 2022 - Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad ("KPS" or "the Company" or "the Group", Bursa: 5843; Bloomberg: KUPS MK; Reuters: KPSB.KL) today announced that its 20% associate company System Penyuraian Traffik KL Barat Holdings Sdn Bhd ("SPRINT Holdings") received a Letter of Offer from Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat Berhad ("ALR") to acquire entire equity interest of System Penyuraian Traffik KL Barat Sdn Bhd ("SPRINT"). ALR is a public limited company incorporated under the Companies Act 2016, having the mandate of the Government of Malaysia ("GoM") for the proposed restructuring of certain tolled highway concessions. KPS has a 20% interest in SPRINT via its associate company, SPRINT Holdings.

For an offer consideration at an enterprise value ("EV") of approximately RM1,808 million, the offer is conditional upon satisfactory due diligence findings and approvals from relevant parties, including the GoM, authorities and shareholders. The offer will be valid until 5.00 pm on 30 April 2022. In addition, a definitive agreement ("DA") between SPRINT Holdings and ALR shall be entered into no later than 31 July 2022 or another extended date that is mutually agreed upon by both parties. Based on the aforesaid EV, the anticipated equity value of SPRINT is RM904 million, of which KPS' share would be RM180.8 million.

KPS' Managing Director/Group Chief Executive Officer, Ahmad Fariz Hassan,said:

"With the proposed acquisition by ALR, we are a step closer to the resolution of the restructuring of certain tolled highway concessions. This corporate development is certainly not a loss to the Group, as we can focus further on the value creation plans, unlocking the full potential of our core business. It shall also support our long-term strategic objective of strengthening the Group's fundamentals and enhancing KPS' strategic positioning and brand equity in the marketplace."

Upon the execution of the DA, the proposed acquisition shall be subject to the following conditions precedent ("CP"), to be satisfied within a certain period from the execution date which is to be agreed between parties in the DA. The CPs include evidence that approval from the existing lenders of SPRINT and/or SPRINT Holdings for the refinancing of their indebtedness shall have been obtained and a fund-raise by ALR to make all payments to complete the proposed acquisition as per the terms of the DA shall have been successful.

The Board of KPS will make the necessary announcement in due course after going through the due process internally and with SPRINT Holdings.

-- End --

About Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (www.kps.com.my)

Incorporated on 11 August 1975, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad ("KPS" or "the Company" or "the Group") is an investment holding company listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad under the Industrial Products & Services Sector. KPS has core investments in the Manufacturing sector. While enhancing shareholder value by optimising returns, KPS is committed to contributing toward sustainable economic, environmental, and social development.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Zul Mawardi

Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

T: +603 5524 8444

Disclaimer

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Bhd published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD
03:49aKUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD : KPS' 20%-Associate Receives Conditional Offer for th..
PU
04/05Lingkaran Trans Kota, Gamuda, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Resume Trading
MT
04/05Kumpulan Perangsang Unit Bags Over $4 Million Water Meter Supply Deal; Shares Soar 10%
MT
03/29Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad Announces Final Dividend Payable on July 6, 2022
CI
03/14Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad Announces Cessation of Encik Soffan Affendi Bin Ami..
CI
03/04KUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD : KPS Unveils New Logo Following Transformation, Targe..
PU
02/25Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and..
CI
02/25KUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD : KPS Closes the Year Commendably, Navigating Operatin..
PU
2021Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
2021Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad Announces Single Tier Interim Dividend in Respect o..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 350 M 320 M 320 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,38%
Capitalization 430 M 102 M 102 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 213
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart KUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,80 MYR
Average target price 1,60 MYR
Spread / Average Target 100%
Managers and Directors
Ahmad Fariz bin Hassan Group CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Suzila binti Khairuddin Deputy CEO-Finance & Corporate Services
Nor Azmie bin Diron Chairman
Russell Raj George Chief Integrity & Governance Officer
Azlan bin Abdul Jalil Deputy CEO-Strategy & Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD11.11%102
ATLAS COPCO AB-25.55%57 736
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-13.04%35 130
FANUC CORPORATION-11.48%33 443
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-25.32%27 126
SANDVIK AB-23.46%25 657