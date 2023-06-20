Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor : Minutes of 46th AGM

KUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD (Registration No. 197501002218/ 23737-K)

RE: MINUTES OF 46TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 MAY 2023

CHAIRMAN

YB Dato' Haris bin Kasim ("Dato' Chairman") presided as Chairman of the 46th AGM ("Meeting").

NOTICE OF MEETING

The notice convening the Meeting, having been circulated earlier to all members of the Company via e-communicationand duly advertised in "The Star" within the prescribed period, was taken as

read.

QUORUM

On behalf of the Board and Management, Dato' Chairman welcomed all shareholders and invited guests who were present remotely from various locations through live streaming to the 46th AGM of KPS Berhad.

Thereafter, upon confirmation by the Secretary on the presence of the requisite quorum, Dato' Chairman called the Meeting to order at 10.00 a.m.

OPENING REMARKS

Dato' Chairman informed that the attendance at the 46th AGM was restricted to shareholders/proxy holders and authorised representatives of corporate shareholders who have registered to join the

Meeting remotely. Dato Chairman reminded the Meeting that any visual or audio recording of the Meeting was strictly prohibited unless the Company's prior written consent was obtained. He added that the Questions and Answers ("Q&A") session would only be conducted after all the items on

the Agenda had been tabled.

Dato' Chairman further reminded the Company had made the necessary effort to ensure smooth live streaming. However, the broadcast quality may be affected by the participants' internet

bandwidth connection and stability.

Before proceeding with the Agenda, Dato' Chairman invited the MD/GCEO to provide an overview of the Company's performance for 2022, its achievements, strategy and prospects to the

shareholders as per Appendix 2 attached.

The MD/GCEO thanked the shareholders for their participation and shared his presentation entitled

'Business Review and Prospects'

Report Card; Financial Highlights; Commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance ("EESG"); Economic Outlook; and Managing Prospects.

Following that, Dato' Chairman thanked the MD/GCEO for the presentation and informed the meeting that any questions pertaining to the MD/GCEO's presentation would be addressed during

the Q&A session later.

Before Dato' Chairman proceeded to the first (1st) item of the Agenda, he drew the shareholders' attention to the procedures in tabling and approving resolutions. The seven (7) ordinary resolutions

as set out in the AGM Notice shall be put to the vote by polling as per Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities")' Main Market Listing Requirements ("MMLR"). Pursuant to Clause