THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

If you are in any doubt as to the course of action to take, you should consult your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant, banker or other professional adviser immediately.

Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") has not perused the contents of this Circular prior to their issuance as it is an exempt Circular pursuant to Paragraph 2.1(gA) of Practice Note 18 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities.

Bursa Securities takes no responsibility for the contents of this Circular, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Circular.

KUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD

(Registration No. 197501002218/23737-K) (Incorporated in Malaysia)

CIRCULAR TO

SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION

TO THE

PROPOSED RENEWAL OF EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE FOR RECURRENT RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF A REVENUE OR TRADING NATURE

The resolution in respect of the above proposal will be tabled at the Forty-Seventh (47th) Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company, which will be conducted virtually through live streaming and online voting via the Remote Participation and Electronic Voting ("RPEV") facilities at https://investor.boardroomlimited.com/ from the Broadcast Venue at Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad ("KPS Berhad") Corporate Office, 17th Floor, Plaza Perangsang Persiaran Perbandaran, 40000 Shah Alam Selangor Darul Ehsan, on Monday, 27 May 2024 at

10.00 a.m. Notice of the 47th AGM of the Company together with the Form of Proxy is enclosed together with the 2023 Integrated Annual Report ("2023IAR") of the Company, which is available at http://kps.com.my/index.php/investor-relations/reports.

The Form of Proxy must be lodged at the Company's share registrar, Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn Bhd ("Boardroom")'s office at 11th Floor, Menara Symphony, No. 5, Jalan Prof. Khoo Kay Kim, Seksyen 13, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia, or alternatively, to submit your electronic Proxy Form via Boardroom Smart Investor Portal at https://investor.boardroomlimited.com not later than 48 hours before the time set for holding the meeting. Please refer to the procedures for submission of the Proxy Form in the Administrative Details.

Last date and time for lodging the Form of Proxy

:

Saturday, 25 May 2024 at 10.00 a.m.

Date and time of AGM

:

Monday, 27 May 2024 at 10.00 a.m.

This Circular is dated 23 April 2024

____________________________________________________________________________________

DEFINITIONS

____________________________________________________________________________________

Except where the context otherwise requires, the following definitions shall apply throughout this Circular:

"Act"

:

Companies Act 2016

"AGM"

:

Annual General Meeting

"Air Selangor"

: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASHB

"ASHB"

: Air Selangor Holdings Berhad, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MBI

"Aqua-Flo"

: Aqua-Flo Sdn Bhd, a 51%-owned subsidiary of KPS Berhad

"BASB"

: Bold Approach Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KPS Berhad

"Board" or "Board of

:

The Board of Directors of KPS Berhad

Directors"

"DCEOFCS"

: Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Finance & Corporate Services)

"MD/GCEO"

: Managing Director/Group Chief Executive Officer

"IEC/TEC"

: Investment Evaluation Committee/Tender Evaluation Committee

"HOS"

:

Head of Subsidiaries

"BAC"

: Board Audit Committee of KPS Berhad

"Bursa Securities"

: Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad

"Cash Band"

: Cash Band (M) Berhad, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KPS Berhad

"CBB"

: Century Bond Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PPSB

"DEIG"

: Darul Ehsan Investment Group Berhad, an immediate holding company and

a major shareholder of KPS Berhad with 57.88% interest in the Company. It

is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MBI

"Circular"

:

Circular to Shareholders dated 23 April 2024 in relation to the Proposed

Shareholders' Mandate

"Director(s)"

: Shall have the meaning given in Section 2(1) of the Capital Markets and

Services Act 2007 and includes any person who is or was within the

preceding 6 months of the date on which the terms of the transaction were

agreed upon, a director or chief executive of KPS Berhad, its subsidiaries or

its holding company

EXCO

:

Executive Committee

"2023IAR"

: 2023 Integrated Annual Report

"Interested

: Director(s) who are deemed to be Related Parties and are interested in the

Director(s)"

Proposed Shareholders' Mandate

"Interested Major

:

Major Shareholders who are deemed to be Related Parties and are

Shareholders"

interested in the Proposed Shareholders' Mandate

"Interested Persons

: Refers to Persons Connected to the Directors and/or Major Shareholders of

Connected"

the Company

i

DEFINITIONS (Cont'd)

"Kaiserkorp" : Kaiserkorp Corporation Sdn Bhd

"MBI": Menteri Besar Selangor (Pemerbadanan), a holding company of DEIG and

AHSB

"KPS Berhad" or "the : Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad Company"

"KPS Berhad Group" : KPS Berhad and its subsidiary companies or "the Group"

"KPS-HCM"

KPS-HCM Sdn Bhd, a 51%-owned subsidiary of KPS Berhad

"Listing

: Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities, including any

Requirements"

amendments that may be made from time to time

"LPD"

: 26 March 2024, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the

Circular

"Major

: A person who has an interest or interests in one or more voting shares in a

Shareholder(s)"

company and the number or aggregate number of those shares is:

(a) 10% or more of the total number of all the voting shares in the

company; or

(b) 5% or more of the total number of voting shares in the company where

such person is the largest shareholder of the company.

For the purpose of the Proposed Shareholders' Mandate, "interest" shall

have the meaning of "interest in shares" given in Section 8 of the Act. It also

includes any person who is or was within the preceding 6 months of the date

on which the terms of the transactions were agreed upon, a major

shareholder of KPS Berhad or its holding company.

"Partner"

: in relation to any person (referred to as "said Person"), means such person

who falls within any one of the following categories:

(a) a person with whom the said Person, is in or proposes to enter into

partnership with. "Partnership" for this purpose refers to a "partnership"

as defined in section 3 of the Partnership Act 1961 or "limited liability

partnership" as defined in section 2 of the Limited Liability Partnerships

Act 2012, as the case may be; or

(b) a person with whom the said Person has entered or proposes to enter

into a joint venture, whether incorporated or not.

"Person(s)

: in relation to any person (referred to as "said Person") means such person

Connected"

who falls under any one of the following categories:

(a) a family member of the said Person;

(b) a trustee of a trust (other than a trustee for a share scheme for

employees or pension scheme) under which the said Person, or a

family member of the said Person, is the sole beneficiary;

(c) a Partner of the said Person;

(d) a person, or where the person is a body corporate, the body corporate

or its directors, who is/are accustomed or under an obligation, whether

formal or informal, to act in accordance with the directions, instructions

or wishes of the said Person;

(e) a person, or where the person is a body corporate, the body corporate

or its directors, in accordance with whose directions, instructions or

wishes the said Person is accustomed or is under an obligation,

whether formal or informal, to act;

ii

DEFINITIONS (Cont'd)

(f) a body corporate in which the said Person, or persons connected with the said Person are entitled to exercise, or control the exercise of, not less than 20% of the votes attached to voting shares in the body corporate; or

(g) a body corporate which is a related corporation of the said Person.

"NBSB"

: Nadi Biru Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KPS Berhad

"PKNS"

: Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor, a substantial shareholder of KPS

Berhad and a Person Connected to DEIG

"PPSB"

: Perangsang Packaging Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KPS Berhad

"Prismachem"

: Prismachem Sdn Bhd, a Major Shareholder of Aqua-Flo

"Proposed

Proposed renewal of the existing shareholders' mandate for the RRPTs of a

Shareholders'

revenue or trading nature entered/to be entered into by KPS Berhad from

Mandate" or

the date of the forthcoming 47th AGM to the next AGM of the Company

"Proposal"

"Related Party(ies)"

: A Director, Major Shareholder or Person Connected with such Director or

Major Shareholder as defined under Chapters 1 and 10 of the Listing

Requirements

"RM" and "sen"

: Ringgit Malaysia and sen respectively

"RRPT"

: Related party transactions which are recurrent of a revenue or trading nature

and which are necessary for the day-to-day operations and are entered/ to

be entered into by KPS Berhad with the Related Parties in the ordinary

course of business which involve the interest, direct or indirect, of Related

Parties

"Share(s)"

: Number of ordinary share(s) issued by KPS Berhad

"Sg. Harmoni"

: Sungai Harmoni Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Taliworks

"SPT"

: Smartpipe Technology Sdn Bhd, an indirect 64%-owned subsidiary of KPS

Berhad via NBSB

"TWNS"

: Tabung Warisan Negeri Selangor, a shareholder of KPS Berhad and a

Person Connected to DEIG

"Taliworks"

: Taliworks Corporation Berhad, a Major Shareholder of Aqua-Flo

All references to "our Company" in this Circular are to KPS Berhad. References to "our Group" are to our Company and our subsidiaries. References to "we", "us", "our" and "ourselves" are to our Company and where the context requires, shall include our subsidiaries.

All references to "you" in this Circular are to our shareholders.

Words denoting the singular shall, where applicable, include the plural and vice versa and words indicating the masculine gender shall, where applicable, include the feminine and/or neuter genders and vice versa. Reference to persons shall include a corporation unless otherwise specified.

Any reference in this Circular to any enactment is a reference to that enactment as for the time being amended or re-enacted. Any reference to a time of a day in this Circular shall be a reference to Malaysian time, unless otherwise stated.

iii

CONTENTS

LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF KPS BERHAD:

Page

1. INTRODUCTION

1

2. INFORMATION ON THE PROPOSED SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE

2.1

Provisions under the Listing Requirements

2

2.2

Principal Activities of KPS Berhad

3 - 6

2.3

Information on Related Parties and Nature of Transactions

7 - 10

2.4

Amount due and owing to KPS Berhad by Related Parties

11

2.5

Review Procedures for the RRPT

11 - 12

2.6

Threshold for Approval of RRPT within KPS Berhad

12 - 14

2.7

Statement by the BAC

14

2.8

Rationale and Benefit for the Proposed Shareholders' Mandate

14 - 15

2.9

Financial Effects of the Proposed Shareholders' Mandate

15

2.10

Interests of Director(s), Major Shareholders and/or Persons Connected to

15 - 16

Them

3.

DIRECTORS' RECOMMENDATION

16

4.

APPROVAL REQUIRED

16

5.

47th AGM

16

6.

FURTHER INFORMATION

16

APPENDIX I

: FURTHER INFORMATION

17 - 21

iv

LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

KUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD

KUMPULAN PERANGSANG SELANGOR BERHAD

(Registration No. 197501002218 (23737-K))

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Registered Office:

17th Floor, Plaza Perangsang

Persiaran Perbandaran

40000 Shah Alam

Selangor Darul Ehsan

23 April 2024

Board of Directors

YB Dato' Setia Haji Haris bin Kasim (Chairman, Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director) Ts. Saipolyazan bin Mat Yusop (Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director)

YBhg Dato' Ikmal Hijaz bin Hashim (Senior Independent Non-Executive Director) Puan Norliza binti Kamaruddin (Independent Non-Executive Director)

YBhg Dato' Noorazman bin Abd Aziz (Independent Non-Executive Director) Ms Sharmila Sekarajasekaran (Independent Non-Executive Director)

YBhg Datuk Syed Izuan bin Syed Kamarulbahrin (Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector) Encik Ahmad Fariz bin Hassan (Managing Director/Group Chief Executive Officer)

To: The Shareholders of KPS Berhad

Dear Sir/Madam

PROPOSED SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE

1. INTRODUCTION

On 26 March 2024, the Board announced that the Company proposed to seek the approval of its shareholders for the Proposal at the forthcoming 47th AGM of the Company.

The purpose of this Circular is to provide you with relevant details of the Proposed Shareholders' Mandate and to seek your approval for the ordinary resolution relating to the Proposed Shareholders' Mandate under the agenda of Special Business as set out in the Notice of the 47th AGM of the Company, which will be conducted virtually through live streaming and online voting via the RPEV facilities at https://investor.boardroomlimited.com/ from the Broadcast Venue at KPS Berhad Corporate Office, 17th Floor Plaza Perangsang, Persiaran Perbandaran, 40000 Shah Alam, Selangor Darul Ehsan, on Monday, 27 May 2024 at 10.00 a.m., enclosed in the 2023IAR of the Company.

SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE CONTENTS OF THIS CIRCULAR CAREFULLY BEFORE VOTING ON THE RESOLUTION TO GIVE EFFECT TO THE PROPOSED SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE

1

2. INFORMATION ON THE PROPOSED SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE

2.1 Provisions under the Listing Requirements

Pursuant to Paragraph 10.09(2) and Practice Note 12 of the Listing Requirements, a listed issuer may seek a shareholders' mandate for RRPT subject to the following:

  1. the transactions are in the ordinary course of business and are on terms not more favourable to the related party than those generally available to the public;
  2. the shareholders' mandate is subject to annual renewal and disclosure is made in the 2023IAR of the aggregate value of transactions conducted pursuant to the shareholders' mandate during the financial year where the aggregate value is equal to or more than the threshold prescribed under Paragraph 10.09(1) of the Listing Requirements;
  3. the listed issuer's circular to shareholders for the shareholders' mandate includes the information as may be prescribed by Bursa Securities;
  4. in a meeting to obtain the shareholders' mandate, the Interested Directors, Interested Major Shareholders and where it involves the interest of an Interested Person Connected, such Director or Major Shareholder, must not vote on the resolution in respect of the RRPT. An Interested Director or Interested Major Shareholder must also ensure that Persons Connected with him abstain from voting on the resolution in respect of the RRPT; and
  5. the listed issuer immediately announces to Bursa Securities when the actual value of a RRPT entered into by the listed issuer or its subsidiaries, exceeds the estimated value of the RRPT disclosed in the circular by 10% or more and must include the information as may be prescribed by Bursa Securities in its announcement.

Transactions entered into between a listed issuer (or any of its wholly-owned subsidiaries) and its wholly-owned subsidiary are excluded from complying with the requirements under Chapter 10 of the Listing Requirements.

Where a shareholders' mandate pursuant to Paragraph 10.09(2) of the Listing Requirements has been procured, the provisions of Paragraph 10.08 of the Listing Requirements will not apply.

The Proposed Shareholders' Mandate, if approved by the shareholders at the 47th AGM, shall continue to be in force until:

  1. the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company at which time it will lapse, unless the authority is renewed by a resolution passed at the next AGM;
  2. the expiration of the period within which the next AGM of the Company after that date is required to be held pursuant to Section 340(2) of the Act (but must not extend to such extension as may be allowed pursuant to Section 340(4) of the Act); or
  3. revoked or varied by resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company in a general meeting before the next AGM,

whichever is earlier.

KPS Berhad is proposing to seek its shareholders' approval for the Proposed Shareholders' Mandate pursuant to Paragraph 10.09 and Practice Note 12 of the Listing Requirements, to enable the Group to continue entering into the RRPT with the Related Parties.

2

2.2 Principal Activities of KPS Berhad

The principal activity of KPS Berhad is investment holding.

The details of KPS Berhad's subsidiary companies are set out in the table below:

Proportion

Name of Company

Principal Activities

of Equity

Interest (%)

Held by the Company

BASB

Investment holding

100

NBSB

Investment holding

100

Perangsang Oil & Gas Sdn Bhd

Investment holding

100

PPSB

Investment holding

100

Viable Chip (M) Sdn Bhd

Investment holding

100

Cash Band

Investment holding

100

Perangsang Dinamik Sdn Bhd

Investment holding

100

Perangsang Capital Sdn Bhd

Investment holding and to undertake the

100

establishment of Islamic Medium-Term

Notes Programme and all matters

relating thereto

Aqua-Flo

Trading in chemical products, water

51

meters and

laboratory

monitoring

equipment and disinfection system

KPS-HCM

Buildings

and

road

construction,

51

maintenance and rehabilitation

Held by NBSB

SPT

Contractors and subcontractors for the

64

laying of pipes for all kinds of

constructional,

structural

and

civil

engineering works

Held by PPSB

CBB

Investment holding and provision of

100

management services

Held by CBB

Eversynergy Sdn Bhd

Property holding

100

Multiview Enterprises Sdn Bhd

Sales and marketing of industrial

100

packaging

tapes, materials

and

machinery and household care products

Prestige Packages Sdn Bhd

Manufacturing and sale of multi-wall

100

paper bags, woven laminated bags and

pulp moulded products and food process

packaging;

and

manufacture, process

and trade

in all kinds

of food

and

3

Proportion

Name of Company

Principal Activities

of Equity

Interest (%)

beverage products including but not

limited to coffee and sugar

Pro Pulp Packages Sdn Bhd

Manufacturing and sales of pulp moulded

100

products

Polyplus Packages Sdn Bhd

Manufacturing and sales of corrugated

100

carton boxes

Polyplus Packages (JB) Sdn

Manufacturing and sales of corrugated

100

Bhd

carton boxes

Held by Prestige Packages

Sdn Bhd

Centoz Industries Sdn Bhd

Manufacturing and sales of paper

80

products

Brandpak Industries Sdn Bhd

Manufacturing and marketing of stretch

100

films, plastic bags and liners

PT. Prestige Packages

Manufacturing and sales of cement

95

Indonesia

paper bags

Esteem Packaging Pte Ltd

Trading in paper and plastic packaging

80

products

Held by Multiview Enterprise

Sdn Bhd

Multiview Packaging Sdn Bhd

Manufacturing, marketing and trading of

100

stretch film, shrink film, plastic bags,

liners, industrial packaging tapes, edge

protector, paper core, garbage bags and

plastic related products

Multiview (S) Pte Ltd

Sales and marketing of household care

100

products and packaging materials

Macro Chemicals Sdn Bhd

Contract manufacturing of adhesive and

100

household care products

Held by Polyplus Packages

(JB) Sdn Bhd

Infinity Packaging Solution

Offset printing for corrugated carton

51

Sdn Bhd

boxes, pulp moulded products and

packaging

Polyplus Packages (PG) Sdn

Manufacturing and sales of corrugated

60

Bhd

carton boxes and packaging

Taspack Industrial Sdn Bhd

Process and supply of instruction manual

85

books, boxes and all other packing

materials

PT. Infinity Packaging

Processing of packaging and boxes from

51

Solutions

paper and cardboard

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Bhd published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 10:48:07 UTC.