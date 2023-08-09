Kung Long Batteries Industrial Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:52 pm
Kung Long Batteries Industrial Co.,Ltd reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 1,609.59 million compared to TWD 2,025.11 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 168.98 million compared to TWD 264.9 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 2.06 compared to TWD 3.23 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 2.06 compared to TWD 3.23 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was TWD 2.06 compared to TWD 3.23 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was TWD 2.06 compared to TWD 3.23 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was TWD 3,038.34 million compared to TWD 3,694.95 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 290.53 million compared to TWD 523.22 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 3.55 compared to TWD 6.39 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 3.54 compared to TWD 6.37 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was TWD 3.55 compared to TWD 6.39 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was TWD 3.54 compared to TWD 6.37 a year ago.
KUNG LONG BATTERIES INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture, processing, assembly and trading of storage batteries. The Company's primary products include sealed lighting batteries, locomotive batteries, automobile batteries and related raw materials. The Company's products are mainly used in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) devices, medical equipment, communication devices, firefighting equipment, wireless telephone apparatuses, lightening products, electronic equipment and toy cars, among others. The Company operates through three business segments: Taiwan segment, Vietnam segment and others segment. The Company mainly distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets, including the Americas, Europe, the rest of Asia and others.