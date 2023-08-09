Kung Long Batteries Industrial Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Kung Long Batteries Industrial Co.,Ltd reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 1,609.59 million compared to TWD 2,025.11 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 168.98 million compared to TWD 264.9 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 2.06 compared to TWD 3.23 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 2.06 compared to TWD 3.23 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was TWD 2.06 compared to TWD 3.23 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was TWD 2.06 compared to TWD 3.23 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was TWD 3,038.34 million compared to TWD 3,694.95 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 290.53 million compared to TWD 523.22 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 3.55 compared to TWD 6.39 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 3.54 compared to TWD 6.37 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was TWD 3.55 compared to TWD 6.39 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was TWD 3.54 compared to TWD 6.37 a year ago.