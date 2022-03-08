Log in
    1537   TW0001537009

KUNG LONG BATTERIES INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD

(1537)
Kung Long Batteries Industrial : The company is invited to attend an institutional investor conference of “Taiwan Corporate Day March 2022”held by MasterLink Securities on March 09, 2022.

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: KUNG LONG BATTERIES INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 15:03:14
Subject 
 The company is invited to attend an institutional investor
conference of "Taiwan Corporate Day March 2022"held by
MasterLink Securities on March 09, 2022.
Date of events 2022/03/09 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
 Taipei New Horizon: 6F, No. 88, Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 The company is invited to attend an institutional investor conference
 of "Taiwan Corporate Day March 2022"held by MasterLink Securities on
 March 09, 2022. The company will present itself and explain public
 finance, business, as well as other related information to
 institutional investors in the conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kung Long Batteries Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
