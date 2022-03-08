Kung Long Batteries Industrial : The company is invited to attend an institutional investor conference of “Taiwan Corporate Day March 2022”held by MasterLink Securities on March 09, 2022.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/09 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Taipei New Horizon: 6F, No. 88, Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The company is invited to attend an institutional investor conference of "Taiwan Corporate Day March 2022"held by MasterLink Securities on March 09, 2022. The company will present itself and explain public finance, business, as well as other related information to institutional investors in the conference. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None