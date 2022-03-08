Kung Long Batteries Industrial : The company is invited to attend an institutional investor conference of “Taiwan Corporate Day March 2022”held by MasterLink Securities on March 09, 2022.
03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
Provided by: KUNG LONG BATTERIES INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
15:03:14
Subject
The company is invited to attend an institutional investor
conference of "Taiwan Corporate Day March 2022"held by
MasterLink Securities on March 09, 2022.
Date of events
2022/03/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Taipei New Horizon: 6F, No. 88, Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The company is invited to attend an institutional investor conference
of "Taiwan Corporate Day March 2022"held by MasterLink Securities on
March 09, 2022. The company will present itself and explain public
finance, business, as well as other related information to
institutional investors in the conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Kung Long Batteries Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:04 UTC.