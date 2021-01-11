Log in
KUNGSLEDEN AB (PUBL)

KUNGSLEDEN AB (PUBL)

(KLED)
  Report
date 2021-01-11
88.65 SEK   +0.57%
01:10aKUNGSLEDEN : Eden in Malmö soon fully leased
PU
01:01aKUNGSLEDEN : Eden in Malmö soon fully leased
AQ
2020KUNGSLEDEN AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Kungsleden : Eden in Malmö soon fully leased

01/11/2021 | 01:10am EST
Press Releases Kungsleden's Eden in Malmö soon fully leased 11 JAN 07:00

Kungsleden has signed another lease contract for the office project Eden in Hyllie outside Malmö comprising a seven-year lease with Diaverum, provider of renal care services, for 2,185 sq.m. As a result, Eden is now 85 per cent leased.

'We welcome Diaverum to Eden. It feels great that Diaverum is establishing itself in our self-designed office project, where health and well-being is centre stage in what we call a Symbiotic Building,' says Ulrica Sjöswärd, Regional Manager Gothenburg/Malmö at Kungsleden.Eden is Kungsleden's first Symbiotic Building, a place where smart digital solutions, first-class service and nature-based elements act in symbiosis so that the well-being of people is always in focus. The common areas have their own climate zones that change character with the seasons, ensuring that nature is always close-by. The property has eight storeys and a fantastic terrace with a view of the Öresund Bridge. Eden is to be certified to Leed™ and Well v2™.

'At Diaverum, we are driven by the mantra that everyone deserves a fulfilling life - this starts with our patients and extends to our workforce. We need workplace environments that supports that, and Eden offers us exactly what we need for our headquarters' teams - focus on well-being, intelligent technology and sustainability,' says Kirsty Bashforth, Chief People and Communications Officer.

Hyllie is a growing city district located in south Malmö containing housing, offices, hotels, retail and event arenas. The entire city district has been developed with ambitious goals for sustainable urban development, and its strategic location close to the Öresund Bridge attracts many different operators to the area.

Diaverum has signed a seven-year lease for 2,185 sq.m. on floors 6, 7 and 8 of Eden, with the property designation Malmö Löpöglan 2. Occupancy will take place on 1 September 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Ulrica Sjöswärd, Regional Manager, Kungsleden | +46 31 755 56 31 | ulrica.sjosward@kungsleden.se

Anna Trane, Head of Corporate Communications Kungsleden | +46 708 84 74 69 | anna.trane@kungsleden.se

About Kungsleden. We are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people a better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million. Kungsleden (KLED) is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. Read more at www.kungsleden.se

Disclaimer

Kungsleden AB published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 06:09:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
