Kungsleden : Eden in Malmö soon fully leased

Kungsleden has signed another lease contract for the office project Eden in Hyllie outside Malmö comprising a seven-year lease with Diaverum, provider of renal care services, for 2,185 sq.m. As a result, Eden is now 85 per cent leased.

'We welcome Diaverum to Eden. It feels great that Diaverum is establishing itself in our self-designed office project, where health and well-being is centre stage in what we call a Symbiotic Building,' says Ulrica Sjöswärd, Regional Manager Gothenburg/Malmö at Kungsleden.Eden is Kungsleden's first Symbiotic Building, a place where smart digital solutions, first-class service and nature-based elements act in symbiosis so that the well-being of people is always in focus. The common areas have their own climate zones that change character with the seasons, ensuring that nature is always close-by. The property has eight storeys and a fantastic terrace with a view of the Öresund Bridge. Eden is to be certified to Leed™ and Well v2™.

'At Diaverum, we are driven by the mantra that everyone deserves a fulfilling life - this starts with our patients and extends to our workforce. We need workplace environments that supports that, and Eden offers us exactly what we need for our headquarters' teams - focus on well-being, intelligent technology and sustainability,' says Kirsty Bashforth, Chief People and Communications Officer.

Hyllie is a growing city district located in south Malmö containing housing, offices, hotels, retail and event arenas. The entire city district has been developed with ambitious goals for sustainable urban development, and its strategic location close to the Öresund Bridge attracts many different operators to the area.

Diaverum has signed a seven-year lease for 2,185 sq.m. on floors 6, 7 and 8 of Eden, with the property designation Malmö Löpöglan 2. Occupancy will take place on 1 September 2021.

