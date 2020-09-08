Log in
Kungsleden : Gumsbacken retail park in Nyköping fully leased

09/08/2020 | 01:15am EDT
Press Releases Kungsleden's Gumsbacken retail park in Nyköping fully leased 8 SEP 07:00

Kungsleden's Gumsbacken retail park in Nyköping is now fully leased. Svenska Pool & Spa is to open a 650 sq.m. retail space and Auktionshuset Gomer & Andersson has signed a contract for the last 820 square metres, both of which in the Gumsbacken 12 property. Samhall is moving offices, storage and staff space into 750 sq.m. of the Ribban 5 property.

'We are looking forward to establishing our operations in Nyköping and are confident in the market and the location. The Nyköping store will be our eleventh outlet in Sweden,' says Pontus Linder Jakobsson,manager of Svenska Pool & Spa in Nyköping. Svenska Pool & Spa has signed a three-year contract for 650 sq.m. of premises in the Gumsbacken 12 property. When Auktionshuset Gomer & Andersson moves into its 820 sq.m. of space in December, the 13,202 sq.m. retail park will be fully leased.

'Recently, several companies in this type of retail segment have established operations in the area. When Svenska Pool & Spa and Auktionshuset Gomer & Andersson have moved in we are pleased to announce that the retail park will be fully leased,' says Tommy Svärd, Asset Manager at Kungsleden.

Kungsleden recently signed another lease in Nyköping. Samhall will be moving into 750 sq.m. of space in the Ribban 5 property.

For more information, please contact:

Mats Eriksson, Regional Manager Mälardalen, Kungsleden | +46 70 588 79 99 | mats.eriksson@kungsleden.se

Anna Trane, Head of Corporate Communications, Kungsleden | +46 708 84 74 69 | anna.trane@kungsleden.se

About Kungsleden. We are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people a better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 June 2020, we owned 209 properties with total value of SEK 39,387 million. Kungsleden (KLED) is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. Read more at www.kungsleden.se

Disclaimer

Kungsleden AB published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 05:14:03 UTC
