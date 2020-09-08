Kungsleden : Gumsbacken retail park in Nyköping fully leased

8 SEP 07:00

Kungsleden's Gumsbacken retail park in Nyköping is now fully leased. Svenska Pool & Spa is to open a 650 sq.m. retail space and Auktionshuset Gomer & Andersson has signed a contract for the last 820 square metres, both of which in the Gumsbacken 12 property. Samhall is moving offices, storage and staff space into 750 sq.m. of the Ribban 5 property.

'We are looking forward to establishing our operations in Nyköping and are confident in the market and the location. The Nyköping store will be our eleventh outlet in Sweden,' says Pontus Linder Jakobsson,manager of Svenska Pool & Spa in Nyköping. Svenska Pool & Spa has signed a three-year contract for 650 sq.m. of premises in the Gumsbacken 12 property. When Auktionshuset Gomer & Andersson moves into its 820 sq.m. of space in December, the 13,202 sq.m. retail park will be fully leased.

'Recently, several companies in this type of retail segment have established operations in the area. When Svenska Pool & Spa and Auktionshuset Gomer & Andersson have moved in we are pleased to announce that the retail park will be fully leased,' says Tommy Svärd, Asset Manager at Kungsleden.

Kungsleden recently signed another lease in Nyköping. Samhall will be moving into 750 sq.m. of space in the Ribban 5 property.

