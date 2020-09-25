Log in
KUNGSLEDEN AB (PUBL)

Kungsleden : conducts strategic acquisition in Västerås City

09/25/2020
Kungsleden conducts strategic acquisition in Västerås City

Kungsleden is acquiring the Västerås Mimer 6 property from ABB. The property is strategically located at the very centre of Kungsleden's Västerås City cluster.

'The acquisition will enable us to expand our Västerås City community. We look forward to further strengthening our customer offering by creating modern and sustainable office spaces in the city centre,' says Mats Eriksson, Regional Manager Mälardalen.

Kungsleden currently owns just over 150,000 sq.m. of commercial premises in central Västerås. The acquired property is strategically located at the very center of the cluster and comprises a multi-storey car park with more than 600 spaces as well as development rights for 29,000 sq.m. GFA of office space and 12,000 sq.m. GFA of multistorey car park.

The property will be transferred to Kungsleden on 30 September this year. Building permission is expected to be received for one third of the development rights at the end of 2021 and the remainder not later than 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Ylva Sarby Westman, Deputy CEO and CFO | +46 8 503 052 27 | ylva.sarby.westman@kungsleden.se

Anna Trane, Head of Corporate Communications Kungsleden| +46 708 84 74 69 | anna.trane@kungsleden.se

About Kungsleden. We are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people a better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 June 2020, we owned 210 properties with total value of SEK 39,387 million. Kungsleden (KLED) is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. Read more at www.kungsleden.se

Disclaimer

Kungsleden AB published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 05:14:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 523 M 277 M 277 M
Net income 2020 949 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2020 18 396 M 2 022 M 2 022 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 3,39%
Capitalization 18 095 M 1 981 M 1 989 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart KUNGSLEDEN AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Kungsleden AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUNGSLEDEN AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 88,33 SEK
Last Close Price 82,85 SEK
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,62%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Biljana Pehrsson Chief Executive Officer
Charlotte Elisabeth Axelsson Chairman
Ylva Sarby Westman Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Linda Frölén Finance Director
Maria Masuch Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUNGSLEDEN AB (PUBL)-15.80%1 981
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.39%36 661
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED22.33%34 265
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-10.31%32 066
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.17%29 312
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-35.16%27 762
