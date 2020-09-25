Kungsleden : conducts strategic acquisition in Västerås City

25 SEP 07:00

Kungsleden is acquiring the Västerås Mimer 6 property from ABB. The property is strategically located at the very centre of Kungsleden's Västerås City cluster.

'The acquisition will enable us to expand our Västerås City community. We look forward to further strengthening our customer offering by creating modern and sustainable office spaces in the city centre,' says Mats Eriksson, Regional Manager Mälardalen.

Kungsleden currently owns just over 150,000 sq.m. of commercial premises in central Västerås. The acquired property is strategically located at the very center of the cluster and comprises a multi-storey car park with more than 600 spaces as well as development rights for 29,000 sq.m. GFA of office space and 12,000 sq.m. GFA of multistorey car park.

The property will be transferred to Kungsleden on 30 September this year. Building permission is expected to be received for one third of the development rights at the end of 2021 and the remainder not later than 2026.

Ylva Sarby Westman, Deputy CEO and CFO | +46 8 503 052 27 | ylva.sarby.westman@kungsleden.se

Anna Trane, Head of Corporate Communications Kungsleden| +46 708 84 74 69 | anna.trane@kungsleden.se

