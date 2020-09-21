Log in
Kungsleden : continues to issue green bonds

09/21/2020 | 01:35am EDT
Press Releases Kungsleden continues to issue green bonds 21 SEP 07:30

During its MTN program, Kungsleden has issued a new green 6-year bond with a nominal amount of SEK 700 million. Kungsleden will also repurchase the short-term bonds that fall due for payment in 2021 with a total nominal amount of SEK 218 million.

The bond, with final maturity date 25 September 2026, was issued at a spread above Stibor of 1.50 per cent. Of the loan, SEK 550 million has a fixed interest rate equivalent to 1,593% and SEK 150 million of the loan has a floating interest corresponding to Stibor 3 months. In connection with the transaction, Kungsleden has chosen to swap the fixed-rate loan into a floating-rate loan.

'We can conclude that there is a good demand from investors for Kungsleden´s green bonds. So far, we have issued a total of SEK 2 billion in green bonds during the year. This issue enabled Kungsleden to establish a new, lower price point in the market and will improve further our already good liquidity position. Green financing now makes up 36 per cent of our loan portfolio,' says Ylva Sarby Westman, Deputy CEO and CFO at Kungsleden.

För mer information, vänligen kontakta:

Ylva Sarby Westman, Deputy CEO and CFO Kungsleden | +46 70 690 65 97 | ylva.sarby.westman@kungsleden.se

Anna Trane, Head of Corporate Communications Kungsleden | +46 708 84 74 69 | anna.trane@kungsleden.se

About Kungsleden. We are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 June 2020, we owned 210 properties with total value of SEK 39,387 m. Kungsleden (KLED) is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. Read more at www.kungsleden.se

Disclaimer

Kungsleden AB published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 05:34:05 UTC
