Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Kungsleden AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KLED   SE0000549412

KUNGSLEDEN AB (PUBL)

(KLED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kungsleden : makes SMHI's head office fossil-free through solar and geothermal energy

06/23/2021 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Photo: Niclas Kindahl, Fotofabriken/SMHI

'SMHI is an expert body that works to enhance all of society's sustainability and we also have a strong focus on our own environmental activities. This initiative aimed at having a fossil-free property is aligned with this approach. It will ensure that our data centres and offices are provided with climate-friendly cooling and heating,' says SMHI Director General Håkan Wirtén.

The 18,000 sq.m. property will be supplied with heating and comfort cooling through 40 energy wells (300-metre deep boreholes), and seven heat pumps. The energy that supplies the heat pumps will be mainly sourced from a large solar panel facility of 350 kW, which is located on the rooftops.

Supplementary electricity that will need to be purchased comprises green electricity from windpower, entailing that the property will be supplied with completely fossil-free energy.

The project is a collaboration between the property owner Kungsleden and SMHI, which is a tenant in Taktpinnen 1. The initiative arose because SMHI required more cooling for its offices and data centres, which house a supercomputer cluster, among other equipment. Instead of adding a conventional cooling machine, this fossil-free solution was developed.

'This is an exciting project in many ways that is positive for the environment and reduces our energy costs. It is exciting for us to work on this with SMHI, which is gaining sustainable and attractive premises for many years to come,' says Biljana Pehrsson, CEO of Kungsleden.

Last year, Kungsleden prepared a new sustainability strategy with the target of becoming climate positive by 2035. A key step in achieving this goal is to reduce energy consumption through initiatives that include solar panels and geothermal energy.


Disclaimer

Kungsleden AB published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 11:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KUNGSLEDEN AB (PUBL)
07:09aKUNGSLEDEN  : makes SMHI's head office fossil-free through solar and geothermal ..
PU
07:01aKUNGSLEDEN  : makes SMHI's head office fossil-free through solar and geothermal ..
AQ
01:05aKUNGSLEDEN  : Invitation to Kungsleden's presentation of interim report for Janu..
PU
01:01aKUNGSLEDEN  : Invitation to Kungsleden's presentation of interim report for Janu..
AQ
06/17KUNGSLEDEN  : leases 2,600 sq.m. to Ahlsell
AQ
06/16KUNGSLEDEN  : Sells Residential Building Rights In Sweden To Reliwe For $2 Milli..
MT
06/16KUNGSLEDEN  : divests residential building rights in Norrköping
AQ
06/14KUNGSLEDEN  : to strengthen project development organisation
AQ
06/10KUNGSLEDEN  : and Aroseken in cooperation to develop housing at Finnslätten in V..
AQ
05/31KUNGSLEDEN  : Expands MTN Program To $1.81 Billion
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 621 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2021 2 176 M 257 M 257 M
Net Debt 2021 19 494 M 2 302 M 2 302 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 22 756 M 2 674 M 2 687 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales 2022 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart KUNGSLEDEN AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Kungsleden AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUNGSLEDEN AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 105,80 SEK
Average target price 108,20 SEK
Spread / Average Target 2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Biljana Pehrsson Chief Executive Officer
Ylva Sarby Westman Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Linda Frölén Finance Director
Charlotte Elisabeth Axelsson Chairman
Maria Masuch Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUNGSLEDEN AB (PUBL)17.43%2 674
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.70%44 290
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.41%33 891
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.97%30 254
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.27%26 438
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-16.51%25 153