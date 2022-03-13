Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Kuniko Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNI   AU0000159840

KUNIKO LIMITED

(KNI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuniko : Drill Permit granted at Skuterud Cobalt Project

03/13/2022 | 06:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

only

Drill Permit granted at Skuterud

Cobalt Project

Kuniko Limited ("Kuniko" or "the Company") is pleased to

advise that it has been granted a drilling permit at its

Skuterud Cobalt Project.

use

Highlights:

The Norwegian directorate of mining has approved Kuniko's application to

personal

undertake its planned 7-hole,2,800-meter drilling campaign at the Skuterud

Cobalt Project.

Three highly prospective targets including two confident Co-Cu mineralisation

targets.

Drilling contractor, Norse Diamond Drilling AS ("Norse"), will be mobilising to

commence drilling in the first week of May, whilst a preparatory site inspection by

Norse is scheduled during March'22.

Preparations for sampling across four project sites - Skuterud, Ringerike, Undal-

Nyberget and Nord-Helgeland - are proceeding smoothly.

Antony Beckmand, CEO, commented:

"With most of the world's cobalt metal supply controlled by China and around 60% currently sourced from the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC"), along with Russia being the world's second largest producer of cobalt, there is a prevailing threat to security of supply for European battery manufacturers. The danger to EU industry posed

Forby a reliance on non-domestic supplies has been laid bare with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In response, the EU announced plans for energy independence from Russia by 2027 and an acceleration of a transition to renewables. This will require more cobalt and other battery metals ethically sourced, responsibly developed and from a secure supply source in Europe, for Europe.

There are already a number of cobalt refineries in Scandinavia, but they will need a domestic supply of cobalt concentrate.

Kuniko has an enormous opportunity with the Skuterud Cobalt Project in Norway, and we are delighted to have had a rapid positive response to our drilling permit application from the Norwegian Directorate of Mining. We have three strong targets and plan to develop this important project as fast as possible to help meet Europe's growing need for a domestic supply of cobalt."

ASX Release

14.03.2022

Highlights

Developing Copper, Nickel,

Cobalt, and other battery metals projects in Europe, for Europe

Ethical Sourcing ensured.

100% commitment to target a net ZERO CARBON footprint.

Operations in Norway, where 98% of electricity comes from RENEWABLE sources.

Corporate Directory

Kuniko Limited

ACN 619 314 055

Chief Executive Officer

Antony Beckmand

Chairman

Gavin Rezos

Non-Executive Director

Brendan Borg

Non-Executive Director

Maja McGuire

Non-Executive Director

Birgit Liodden

Company Secretary

Joel Ives

www.kuniko.eu

info@kuniko.eu

@KunikoLtd

Level 11, Brookfield Place,

125 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

+61 8 6364 5095

1

ASX Release

14.03.2022

onlyFigure 1: Location of

Skuterud Cobalt Project and proximity to Scandinavian cobalt refineries and Norwegian battery manufacturing

usecapacity.

personalCobalt:

Drill Program at

Skuterud

For

In March 2022, the Norwegian mining directorate approved Kuniko's application for a drilling permit at the Skuterud Cobalt Project (refer: Figure 2) which was submitted only a few weeks prior. The drill program will target three prospects for potential cobalt mineralisation within the Skuterud licence area, north of the historic Skuterud Cobalt mine.

Drilling is planned for approximately 2,800 metres with 7 diamond core (DD) holes at the three sites (refer: Figure 3). All targets are located by the presence of conductive anomalies at depth, with two targets within the 'fahlband' trend where historic mining has occurred. They are supported by the integration of recently acquired geophysical data with soil sampling and historic data. These are confident Co-Cu mineralisation targets. The third target was delineated as a favourable conductivity response in the geophysical dataset but is not located along the previously defined Fahlband trend. It is anticipated that the mineralisation style may differ from that along the Fahlband trend.

The diamond drilling program will be completed by Norwegian drill contractor, Norse Diamond Drilling AS ("Norse"), with the commencement of drilling scheduled for the first week of May '22, being the earliest availability to mobilise the drill rig. In preparation and to ensure mobilisation is de-risked

2

ASX Release

14.03.2022

onlyFigure 2: Location of

Skuterud Cobalt Project and granted exploration

uselicenses Coordinate System: WGS1984 UTM32N.

personalFor

and performance maximised from start-up, Norse will undertake a reconnaissance site visit of the three drill locations at Skuterud in the coming weeks.

Døvikkollen B

Damtjern

Middagshvile

3

ASX Release

14.03.2022

only

Figure 3:

Locations of the

three maiden drill

targets within the

Skuterud

TARGET #2

exploration

licence area.

Coordinate System:

TARGET #3

WGS1984 UTM32N

For personal use

TARGET #1

4

ASX Release

14.03.2022

only

Figure 4:

Details of the

ocations and

target

intersections at

Middagshvile.

Notes:

Coordinate

use

system:

WGS1984

UTM32N

Conductive

anomaly shown

as green body.

personal

Figure 5:

Details of the

locations and

target

intersections at

Døvikkollen B.

For

Notes:

Coordinate

system:

WGS1984

UTM32N

Conductive

anomaly shown

as green body.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kuniko Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 22:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUNIKO LIMITED
06:34pKUNIKO : Drill Permit granted at Skuterud Cobalt Project
PU
03/02KUNIKO : Spark Plus - Metals & Mining Day Presentation
PU
02/21Kuniko Limited Provides Update Skuterud Cobalt Project & Vangrøfta Copper Project
CI
01/23Kuniko Limited Provides Overview of its CY22 Exploration Program
CI
01/16Kuniko Limited Advises Launch of Co2 Audit and Provide an Update on Recent Stakeholder ..
CI
2021Kuniko Identifies New Targets at Skuterud Project in Norway
MT
2021Kuniko Limited to Provide an Update on Geochemical Sampling Analysis and Further Geophy..
CI
2021Kuniko Limited Provides Update on Geophysics Results and Analysis at its Prospective Co..
CI
2021KUNIKO : Strikes Copper, Nickel Mineralization at Norway's Nord-Helgeland Project
MT
2021KUNIKO : Secures 58 Exploration Licenses in Norway
MT
More news
Chart KUNIKO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kuniko Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUNIKO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Antony Beckmand Chief Executive Officer
Gavin John Rezos Non-Executive Chairman
Brendan Borg Independent Non-Executive Director
Maja Aleksandra McGuire Independent Non-Executive Director
Birgit Marie Liodden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUNIKO LIMITED-43.72%27
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.92%176 412
RIO TINTO GROUP13.74%120 962
GLENCORE PLC36.36%87 932
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.31%61 830
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.32%42 188