Kuniko : Drill Permit granted at Skuterud Cobalt Project
03/13/2022 | 06:34pm EDT
Drill Permit granted at Skuterud
Cobalt Project
Kuniko Limited ("Kuniko" or "the Company") is pleased to
advise that it has been granted a drilling permit at its
Skuterud Cobalt Project.
Highlights:
▪ The Norwegian directorate of mining has approved Kuniko's application to
undertake its planned 7-hole,2,800-meter drilling campaign at the Skuterud
Cobalt Project.
▪ Three highly prospective targets including two confident Co-Cu mineralisation
targets.
▪ Drilling contractor, Norse Diamond Drilling AS ("Norse"), will be mobilising to
commence drilling in the first week of May, whilst a preparatory site inspection by
Norse is scheduled during March'22.
▪ Preparations for sampling across four project sites - Skuterud, Ringerike, Undal-
Nyberget and Nord-Helgeland - are proceeding smoothly.
Antony Beckmand, CEO, commented:
"With most of the world's cobalt metal supply controlled by China and around 60% currently sourced from the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC"), along with Russia being the world's second largest producer of cobalt, there is a prevailing threat to security of supply for European battery manufacturers. The danger to EU industry posed
Forby a reliance on non-domestic supplies has been laid bare with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In response, the EU announced plans for energy independence from Russia by 2027 and an acceleration of a transition to renewables. This will require more cobalt and other battery metals ethically sourced, responsibly developed and from a secure supply source in Europe, for Europe.
There are already a number of cobalt refineries in Scandinavia, but they will need a domestic supply of cobalt concentrate.
Kuniko has an enormous opportunity with the Skuterud Cobalt Project in Norway, and we are delighted to have had a rapid positive response to our drilling permit application from the Norwegian Directorate of Mining. We have three strong targets and plan to develop this important project as fast as possible to help meet Europe's growing need for a domestic supply of cobalt."
ASX Release
14.03.2022
Highlights
Developing Copper, Nickel,
Cobalt, and other battery metals projects in Europe, for Europe
Ethical Sourcing ensured.
100% commitment to target a net ZERO CARBON footprint.
Operations in Norway, where 98% of electricity comes from RENEWABLE sources.
Corporate Directory
Kuniko Limited
ACN 619 314 055
Chief Executive Officer
Antony Beckmand
Chairman
Gavin Rezos
Non-Executive Director
Brendan Borg
Non-Executive Director
Maja McGuire
Non-Executive Director
Birgit Liodden
Company Secretary
Joel Ives
www.kuniko.eu
info@kuniko.eu
@KunikoLtd
Level 11, Brookfield Place,
125 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
+61 8 6364 5095
ASX Release
14.03.2022
onlyFigure 1: Location of
Skuterud Cobalt Project and proximity to Scandinavian cobalt refineries and Norwegian battery manufacturing
usecapacity.
personalCobalt:
Drill Program at
Skuterud
In March 2022, the Norwegian mining directorate approved Kuniko's application for a drilling permit at the Skuterud Cobalt Project (refer: Figure 2) which was submitted only a few weeks prior. The drill program will target three prospects for potential cobalt mineralisation within the Skuterud licence area, north of the historic Skuterud Cobalt mine.
Drilling is planned for approximately 2,800 metres with 7 diamond core (DD) holes at the three sites (refer: Figure 3). All targets are located by the presence of conductive anomalies at depth, with two targets within the 'fahlband' trend where historic mining has occurred. They are supported by the integration of recently acquired geophysical data with soil sampling and historic data. These are confident Co-Cu mineralisation targets. The third target was delineated as a favourable conductivity response in the geophysical dataset but is not located along the previously defined Fahlband trend. It is anticipated that the mineralisation style may differ from that along the Fahlband trend.
The diamond drilling program will be completed by Norwegian drill contractor, Norse Diamond Drilling AS ("Norse"), with the commencement of drilling scheduled for the first week of May '22, being the earliest availability to mobilise the drill rig. In preparation and to ensure mobilisation is de-risked
ASX Release
14.03.2022
onlyFigure 2: Location of
Skuterud Cobalt Project and granted exploration
uselicenses Coordinate System: WGS1984 UTM32N.
personalFor
and performance maximised from start-up, Norse will undertake a reconnaissance site visit of the three drill locations at Skuterud in the coming weeks.
Døvikkollen B
Damtjern
Middagshvile
ASX Release
14.03.2022
Figure 3:
Locations of the
three maiden drill
targets within the
Skuterud
TARGET #2
exploration
licence area.
Coordinate System:
TARGET #3
WGS1984 UTM32N
TARGET #1
ASX Release
14.03.2022
Figure 4:
Details of the
ocations and
target
intersections at
Middagshvile.
Notes:
Coordinate
system:
WGS1984
UTM32N
Conductive
anomaly shown
as green body.
Figure 5:
Details of the
locations and
target
intersections at
Døvikkollen B.
Notes:
Coordinate
system:
WGS1984
UTM32N
Conductive
anomaly shown
as green body.
