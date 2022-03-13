Kuniko : Drill Permit granted at Skuterud Cobalt Project

only Drill Permit granted at Skuterud Cobalt Project Kuniko Limited ("Kuniko" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has been granted a drilling permit at its Skuterud Cobalt Project. use Highlights: ▪ The Norwegian directorate of mining has approved Kuniko's application to personal undertake its planned 7-hole,2,800-meter drilling campaign at the Skuterud Cobalt Project. ▪ Three highly prospective targets including two confident Co-Cu mineralisation targets. ▪ Drilling contractor, Norse Diamond Drilling AS ("Norse"), will be mobilising to commence drilling in the first week of May, whilst a preparatory site inspection by Norse is scheduled during March'22. ▪ Preparations for sampling across four project sites - Skuterud, Ringerike, Undal- Nyberget and Nord-Helgeland - are proceeding smoothly.

Antony Beckmand, CEO, commented:

"With most of the world's cobalt metal supply controlled by China and around 60% currently sourced from the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC"), along with Russia being the world's second largest producer of cobalt, there is a prevailing threat to security of supply for European battery manufacturers. The danger to EU industry posed

Forby a reliance on non-domestic supplies has been laid bare with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In response, the EU announced plans for energy independence from Russia by 2027 and an acceleration of a transition to renewables. This will require more cobalt and other battery metals ethically sourced, responsibly developed and from a secure supply source in Europe, for Europe.

There are already a number of cobalt refineries in Scandinavia, but they will need a domestic supply of cobalt concentrate.

Kuniko has an enormous opportunity with the Skuterud Cobalt Project in Norway, and we are delighted to have had a rapid positive response to our drilling permit application from the Norwegian Directorate of Mining. We have three strong targets and plan to develop this important project as fast as possible to help meet Europe's growing need for a domestic supply of cobalt."