Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Kuniko Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNI   AU0000159840

KUNIKO LIMITED

(KNI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuniko : Spark Plus - Metals & Mining Day Presentation

03/02/2022 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ersonal use only

Spark+ Metals & Mining Day

03 March 2022

ASX: KNI

ersonal use only

Disclaimer

The information contained in this presentation has been prepared by Kuniko Limited (ASX:KNI). This presentation is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any securities in KNI. This presentation has been made available for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus, short form prospectus, profile statement or offer information statement. This presentation is not subject to the disclosure requirements affecting disclosure documents under Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act. This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and projections regarding estimated, resources and reserves; planned production and operating costs profiles; planned capital requirements; and planned strategies and corporate objectives. Such forward looking statements/projections are estimates for discussion purposes only and should not be relied upon. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors many of which are beyond the control of KNI. The forward-looking statements/projections are inherently uncertain and may therefore differ materially from results ultimately achieved. KNI does not make any representations and provides no warranties concerning the accuracy of the projections, and disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements/projects based on new information, future events or otherwise except to the extent required by applicable laws. While the information contained in this presentation has been prepared in good faith, neither KNI or any of its directors, officers, agents, employees or advisors give any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. Accordingly, to the maximum extent permitted by law, none of KNI, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability whether direct or indirect, express or limited, contractual, tortuous, statutory or otherwise, in respect of, the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any of the opinions contained in this presentation or for any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this presentation.

2

use only

Europe needs a lot of battery metals…

>500 GWh battery manufacturing capacity by 2030 to supply electric vehicle (EV) market

Per annum, this equates to approximately:

ESG compliant?

• 100,000 tonnes of cobalt

• 315,000 tonnes of nickel

• 800,000 tonnes of copper

ersonal

3

Eq. per annum
11kg
CO2
Cu
5kg
CO2
Co

…with low CO2 footprint …ethically sourced EU Battery Regulation

…responsibly operated

onlyuse E

ersonal nvironment Combined, this EU Cu-Ni-Co metal requirement for EVs will emit approximately:

10Mt

Photo: Thomas Nilsen

Ni

13kg

CO2

per Emissions CO2 produced material of Kg

Social

  • Current strong ethical traceability issues for cobalt: child labour, exploitation, corruption.
  • International Rights Advocates file federal case on behalf of children killed in DRC cobalt mines.

Governance

1

Chinese-owned Ramu Nickel plant spills 200,000 litres of 'toxic' slurry into the sea 2

Indonesian miners eyeing EV nickel boom seek to dump waste into the sea 3

4

…sustainably developed

onlyuse

Navigating the transition to a

low-carbon, resilient and resource-

efficient economy revolution

ersonal

'https://www.freepik.com/photos/business'>Business photo created by gpointstudio - www.freepik.com

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

EU Taxonomy

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kuniko Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 22:58:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUNIKO LIMITED
05:58pKUNIKO : Spark Plus - Metals & Mining Day Presentation
PU
02/21Kuniko Limited Provides Update Skuterud Cobalt Project & Vangrøfta Copper Project
CI
01/23Kuniko Limited Provides Overview of its CY22 Exploration Program
CI
01/16Kuniko Limited Advises Launch of Co2 Audit and Provide an Update on Recent Stakeholder ..
CI
2021Kuniko Identifies New Targets at Skuterud Project in Norway
MT
2021Kuniko Limited to Provide an Update on Geochemical Sampling Analysis and Further Geophy..
CI
2021Kuniko Limited Provides Update on Geophysics Results and Analysis at its Prospective Co..
CI
2021KUNIKO : Strikes Copper, Nickel Mineralization at Norway's Nord-Helgeland Project
MT
2021Kuniko Limited acquired Exploration licenses in Norway.
CI
2021KUNIKO : Secures 58 Exploration Licenses in Norway
MT
More news
Chart KUNIKO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kuniko Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUNIKO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Antony Beckmand Chief Executive Officer
Gavin John Rezos Non-Executive Chairman
Brendan Borg Independent Non-Executive Director
Maja Aleksandra McGuire Independent Non-Executive Director
Birgit Marie Liodden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUNIKO LIMITED-39.39%31
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.17%170 970
RIO TINTO PLC20.99%130 231
GLENCORE PLC18.67%77 644
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.15%63 993
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.35%41 086