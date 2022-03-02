Kuniko : Spark Plus - Metals & Mining Day Presentation
03/02/2022 | 05:58pm EST
Spark+ Metals & Mining Day
03 March 2022
ASX: KNI
Disclaimer
Europe needs a lot of battery metals…
>500 GWh battery manufacturing capacity by 2030 to supply electric vehicle (EV) market
Per annum, this equates to approximately:
ESG compliant?
• 100,000 tonnes of cobalt
• 315,000 tonnes of nickel
• 800,000 tonnes of copper
Eq. per annum
11kg
CO2
Cu
5kg
CO2
Co
…with low CO2 footprint …ethically sourced EU Battery Regulation
…responsibly operated
Combined, this EU Cu-Ni-Co metal requirement for EVs will emit approximately:
10Mt
Photo: Thomas Nilsen
Ni
13kg
CO2
per Emissions CO2 produced material of Kg
Social
Current strong ethical traceability issues for cobalt: child labour, exploitation, corruption.
International Rights Advocates file federal case on behalf of children killed in DRC cobalt mines.
Governance
1
Chinese-owned Ramu Nickel plant spills 200,000 litres of 'toxic' slurry into the sea 2
Indonesian miners eyeing EV nickel boom seek to dump waste into the sea 3