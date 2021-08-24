Log in
    300418   CNE100001YF2

KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.

(300418)
Kunlun Tech : Africa-focused payment firm OPay raises $400 million in funding round led by SoftBank

08/24/2021
BEIJING (Reuters) - OPay, an Africa-focused digital payment startup founded by a Chinese entrepreneur, said it has secured $400 million in its latest funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, valuing it at $2 billion.

Other investors in the funding round include Sequoia Capital China, Source Code Capital, Meituan-backed fund Long-Z, Redpoint China and 3W Capital, OPay said in a statement on Monday.

OPay, which has notched up 160 million active users in Africa since its launch in 2018, said it will use the capital to invest in African markets including Nigeria and Egypt, as well as Middle Eastern markets.

"We want to be the power that helps emerging markets reach a faster economic development," said Zhou Yahui, founder and chief executive of OPay, in the statement.

Zhou also founded Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd, which was once the owner of the popular dating app Grindr. Washington had ordered Kunlun to divest Grindr in 2019 amid concerns over the safety of its handling of user data.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD. 0.19% 15.82 End-of-day quote.-20.70%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.07% 6086 End-of-day quote.-24.47%
Financials
Sales 2021 4 922 M 759 M 759 M
Net income 2021 1 498 M 231 M 231 M
Net cash 2021 3 024 M 467 M 467 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 18 195 M 2 807 M 2 807 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 753
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Li Wei Wang Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Hang Jun Mao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bao Qing Zhao Independent Director
Lei Xue Independent Director
Hao Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.-20.70%2 793
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-11.01%64 262
NETEASE, INC.-15.81%52 448
NEXON CO., LTD.-33.49%16 932
NCSOFT CORPORATION-11.49%14 420
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%10 421