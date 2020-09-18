Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment : NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING
09/18/2020 | 04:40am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd.
昆明滇池水務股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3768)
NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 2020 first H shareholders' class meeting (the "H Shareholders' Class Meeting") of Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 6 November 2020 at the meeting room of the Company on the 1st floor at Wastewater Treatment Plant No.7, Kunming Dianchi Tourist Resort, Yunnan Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), for the following purposes:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
1. To consider and approve the amendments to the articles of association of the Company
The Company will dispatch a circular containing the details of the above resolutions to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") in due course.
By order of the Board
Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd.
Guo Yumei
Chairperson
Kunming, the PRC
18 September 2020
Notes:
According to the Listing Rules, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. Accordingly, each of the resolutions set out in the notice of H Shareholders' Class Meeting will be voted by poll. Results of the poll voting will be published on the Company's website at www.kmdcwt.com and the HKExnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk after the H Shareholders' Class Meeting.
Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company.
In order to be valid, the instrument appointing a proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney or authority, must be completed and returned to the H Share Registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at least 24 hours before the H Shareholders' Class Meeting (i.e. before 4:00 p.m. on 5 November 2020) or any adjourned meeting thereof. Tricor Investor Services Limited is located at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. Completion and return of a proxy form will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof should he/she so wish.
For the purpose of determining the list of holders of H Shares who are entitled to attend the H Shareholders' Class Meeting, the H Share register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 7 October 2020 to Friday, 6 November 2020 (both days inclusive). The holders of H Shares who wish to attend the H Shareholders' Class Meeting are required to submit the share certificates together with the transfer documents to the H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 6 October 2020 for registration. Holders of H Shares who are registered with Tricor Investor Services Limited on or before the above date are entitled to attend the H Shareholders' Class Meeting.
In case of joint Shareholdings, the vote of the senior joint Shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint Shareholder(s) and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint shareholding.
Shareholders of the Company intending to attend the H Shareholders' Class Meeting in person or by their proxies should return the reply slip for attending the H Shareholders' Class Meeting by personal delivery or by post to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited on or before Friday, 16 October 2020. The address of Tricor Investor Services Limited is Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
The H Shareholders' Class Meeting is expected to be held for less than half a day. Shareholders who attend the meeting in person or by proxy shall bear their own travelling and accommodation expenses.
A Shareholder or his proxy should produce proof of identity when attending the H Shareholders' Class Meeting.
All references to dates and time in this notice are to Hong Kong dates and time.
As of the date of this notice, the Board comprises Ms. Guo Yumei, Mr. Chen Changyong and Mr. Luo Yun, as executive Directors; Ms. Song Hong, Ms. Zhao Zhu and Ms. Yu Yanbo, as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Yin Xiaobing, Mr. He Xifeng and Mr. Sin Lik Man, as independent non-executive Directors.
