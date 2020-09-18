Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment : NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd.

昆明滇池水務股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3768)

NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 2020 first H shareholders' class meeting (the "H Shareholders' Class Meeting") of Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 6 November 2020 at the meeting room of the Company on the 1st floor at Wastewater Treatment Plant No.7, Kunming Dianchi Tourist Resort, Yunnan Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), for the following purposes:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the amendments to the articles of association of the Company

The Company will dispatch a circular containing the details of the above resolutions to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") in due course.

By order of the Board

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd.

Guo Yumei

Chairperson

Kunming, the PRC

18 September 2020