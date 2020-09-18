Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment : PROXY FORM FOR USE AT THE 2020 FIRST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd.

昆明滇池水務股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3768)

PROXY FORM FOR USE AT THE 2020 FIRST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

Water Treatment Co., Ltd. (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

as my/our proxy(ies) to attend on my/our behalf the 2020 first domestic shareholders' class meeting (the "Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting") to be held at the meeting room of the Company on the 1st floor at the Wastewater Treatment Plant No.7, Kunming Dianchi Tourist Resort, Yunnan Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 November 2020 or at any adjournment thereof and to vote at such meeting or any adjournment thereof in respect of the resolutions as hereunder indicated or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) thinks fit.

1. To consider and approve the amendments to the articles of association of the Company.

Notes:

Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of the members) in BLOCK CAPITALS .

Please insert the number of shares in the Company registered in your name(s) and to which this proxy form relates. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s) (whether alone or jointly with others).

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting is preferred, delete the words "the Chairman of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE

INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A " ✔ " IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A " ✘ " IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST" . If the form returned is duly signed but without specific direction on any of the proposed resolutions, the proxy is entitled to vote or abstain at his discretion in respect of all resolutions; or if in respect of a particular proposed resolution there is no specific direction, the proxy is entitled, in relation to that particular proposed resolution, to vote or abstain at his discretion. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those set out in the notice convening the meeting.

This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must either be executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorised.

To be valid, this proxy form together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power of authority must be deposited at the Company's registered office and headquarter in the PRC not later than 24 hours before the time of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof (for the purpose of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting, before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, 5 November 2020).