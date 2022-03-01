Log in
    8936   TW0008936006

KUO TOONG INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(8936)
Kuo Toong International : The announcement of the debt ratio , flow ratio, quick ratio, cash receipts and payments and also the three months in the near future of December

03/01/2022 | 06:45am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: KUO TOONG INTERNATIONAL CO.LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/01 Time of announcement 19:16:58
Subject 
 The announcement of  the debt ratio , flow ratio,
quick ratio, cash receipts and payments  and also the
three months in the near future of December
Date of events 2022/01/14 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/14
2.Cause of occurrence:According to 2016/12/07 OTC number1050201406
3.Financial information date:2021/12
4.Unaudited Current ratio:132.71%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:63.23%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:49.53%
7.Countermeasures:Disclosure of important information on TWSE mops website in
accordance with laws and regulations
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:payments in the next three
months of the company's unaudited financial statements
(unit:thousands of dollars)
Item/Months      2022/01      2022/02        2022/03
Opening balance   213,170       184,241        243,492
Cash Inflow       231,416       217,087        281,202
Cash Outflow      260,345       157,836        361,211
Cash balance      184,241       243,492        163,483

Disclaimer

Kuo Toong International Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 11:43:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 3 708 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2020 125 M 4,46 M 4,46 M
Net Debt 2020 3 318 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,7x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 5 036 M 180 M 180 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
EV / Sales 2020 2,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Cheng Yeh Co-General Manager & Director
Ya Man Hung Chairman & Co-General Manager
Hsiu Hua Tsai Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ching Pao Kuo Independent Director
I Shun Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUO TOONG INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-7.73%180
VINCI1.73%60 128
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.80%33 844
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.12%33 814
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.25%22 684
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED5.81%20 498