Kuo Toong International : The announcement of the debt ratio , flow ratio, quick ratio, cash receipts and payments and also the three months in the near future of December
03/01/2022 | 06:45am EST
KUO TOONG INTERNATIONAL CO.LTD.
2022/03/01
19:16:58
Subject
The announcement of the debt ratio , flow ratio,
quick ratio, cash receipts and payments and also the
three months in the near future of December
2022/01/14
paragraph 53
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/14
2.Cause of occurrence:According to 2016/12/07 OTC number1050201406
3.Financial information date:2021/12
4.Unaudited Current ratio:132.71%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:63.23%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:49.53%
7.Countermeasures:Disclosure of important information on TWSE mops website in
accordance with laws and regulations
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:payments in the next three
months of the company's unaudited financial statements
(unit:thousands of dollars)
Item/Months 2022/01 2022/02 2022/03
Opening balance 213,170 184,241 243,492
Cash Inflow 231,416 217,087 281,202
Cash Outflow 260,345 157,836 361,211
Cash balance 184,241 243,492 163,483
