Kuo Toong International : The announcement of the debt ratio , flow ratio, quick ratio, cash receipts and payments and also the three months in the near future of December

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/14 2.Cause of occurrence:According to 2016/12/07 OTC number1050201406 3.Financial information date:2021/12 4.Unaudited Current ratio:132.71% 5.Unaudited quick ratio:63.23% 6.Unaudited debt ratio:49.53% 7.Countermeasures:Disclosure of important information on TWSE mops website in accordance with laws and regulations 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:payments in the next three months of the company's unaudited financial statements (unit:thousands of dollars) Item/Months 2022/01 2022/02 2022/03 Opening balance 213,170 184,241 243,492 Cash Inflow 231,416 217,087 281,202 Cash Outflow 260,345 157,836 361,211 Cash balance 184,241 243,492 163,483