Kuo Toong International : The announcement of the debt ratio , flow ratio, quick ratio, cash receipts and payments and also the three months in the near future of January

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/18 2.Cause of occurrence:According to 2016/12/07 OTC number1050201406 3.Financial information date:2022/01 4.Unaudited Current ratio:136.91% 5.Unaudited quick ratio:67.23% 6.Unaudited debt ratio:51.17% 7.Countermeasures:Disclosure of important information on TWSE mops website in accordance with laws and regulations 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:payments in the next three months of the company's unaudited financial statements (unit:thousands of dollars) Item/Months 2022/02 2022/03 2022/04 Opening balance 238,590 245,656 194,987 Cash Inflow 178,194 230,066 180,195 Cash Outflow 171,128 280,735 206,935 Cash balance 245,656 194,987 168,247