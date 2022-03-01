Kuo Toong International : The announcement of the debt ratio , flow ratio, quick ratio, cash receipts and payments and also the three months in the near future of January
03/01/2022
KUO TOONG INTERNATIONAL CO.LTD.
2022/03/01
19:17:36
The announcement of the debt ratio , flow ratio,
quick ratio, cash receipts and payments and also the
three months in the near future of January
2022/02/18
paragraph 53
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/18
2.Cause of occurrence:According to 2016/12/07 OTC number1050201406
3.Financial information date:2022/01
4.Unaudited Current ratio:136.91%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:67.23%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:51.17%
7.Countermeasures:Disclosure of important information on TWSE mops website in
accordance with laws and regulations
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:payments in the next three
months of the company's unaudited financial statements
(unit:thousands of dollars)
Item/Months 2022/02 2022/03 2022/04
Opening balance 238,590 245,656 194,987
Cash Inflow 178,194 230,066 180,195
Cash Outflow 171,128 280,735 206,935
Cash balance 245,656 194,987 168,247
