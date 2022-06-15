Log in
    8936   TW0008936006

KUO TOONG INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(8936)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-13
19.90 TWD   -1.00%
04:53aKUO TOONG INTERNATIONAL : The announcement of the debt ratio , flow ratio, quick ratio, cash receipts and payments and also the three months in the near future of May
PU
06/09KUO TOONG INTERNATIONAL : Announcement for Amendments of Disclosures in the 2021 Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
PU
06/09KUO TOONG INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of members of the Company's 3rd Audit Committee
PU
Kuo Toong International : The announcement of the debt ratio , flow ratio, quick ratio, cash receipts and payments and also the three months in the near future of May

06/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KUO TOONG INTERNATIONAL CO.LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 16:43:45
Subject 
 The announcement of  the debt ratio , flow ratio,
quick ratio, cash receipts and payments  and also the
three months in the near future of May
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/15
2.Cause of occurrence:According to 2016/12/07 OTC number1050201406
3.Financial information date:2022/05
4.Unaudited Current ratio:217.46%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:121.63%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:35.74%
7.Countermeasures:Disclosure of important information on TWSE mops website in
accordance with laws and regulations
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:Payments in the next three
months of the company's unaudited financial statements
(unit:thousands of dollars)
Item/Months       2022/06       2022/07        2022/08
Opening balance   320,150       109,661         46,428
Cash Inflow       195,713       456,876        207,001
Cash Outflow      406,202       520,109        167,706
Cash balance      109,661        46,428         85,723

Disclaimer

Kuo Toong International Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 08:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
