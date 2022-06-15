Kuo Toong International : The announcement of the debt ratio , flow ratio, quick ratio, cash receipts and payments and also the three months in the near future of May
06/15/2022
KUO TOONG INTERNATIONAL CO.LTD.
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
16:43:45
The announcement of the debt ratio , flow ratio,
quick ratio, cash receipts and payments and also the
three months in the near future of May
2022/06/15
paragraph 53
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/15
2.Cause of occurrence:According to 2016/12/07 OTC number1050201406
3.Financial information date:2022/05
4.Unaudited Current ratio:217.46%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:121.63%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:35.74%
7.Countermeasures:Disclosure of important information on TWSE mops website in
accordance with laws and regulations
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:Payments in the next three
months of the company's unaudited financial statements
(unit:thousands of dollars)
Item/Months 2022/06 2022/07 2022/08
Opening balance 320,150 109,661 46,428
Cash Inflow 195,713 456,876 207,001
Cash Outflow 406,202 520,109 167,706
Cash balance 109,661 46,428 85,723
Kuo Toong International Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022