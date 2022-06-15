Kuo Toong International : The announcement of the debt ratio , flow ratio, quick ratio, cash receipts and payments and also the three months in the near future of May

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/15 2.Cause of occurrence:According to 2016/12/07 OTC number1050201406 3.Financial information date:2022/05 4.Unaudited Current ratio:217.46% 5.Unaudited quick ratio:121.63% 6.Unaudited debt ratio:35.74% 7.Countermeasures:Disclosure of important information on TWSE mops website in accordance with laws and regulations 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:Payments in the next three months of the company's unaudited financial statements (unit:thousands of dollars) Item/Months 2022/06 2022/07 2022/08 Opening balance 320,150 109,661 46,428 Cash Inflow 195,713 456,876 207,001 Cash Outflow 406,202 520,109 167,706 Cash balance 109,661 46,428 85,723