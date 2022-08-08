Kuo Yang Construction : According to Artical 25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (1)Company Name:Wei Li International Development Co., Ltd. (2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees: joint investment and development (3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):18,950,714 (4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):5,438,530 (5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):1,554,000 (6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):6,992,530 (7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD):4,578,017 (8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:Financing endorsement guarantee 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): (1)The content:None (2)The value (thousand NTD):0 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1)The Capital (thousand NTD):1,900,000 (2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):730,807 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: (1)The condition: Financing completed (2)The date: Repayment or credit contract termination date 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 44,183,976 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):10,795,480 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:113.93 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:135.27 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None