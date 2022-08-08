Kuo Yang Construction : According to Artical 25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1)Company Name:Wei Li International Development Co., Ltd.
(2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees:
joint investment and development
(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):18,950,714
(4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):5,438,530
(5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD):1,554,000
(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):6,992,530
(7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees
were made (thousand NTD):4,578,017
(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:Financing
endorsement guarantee
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
(1)The content:None
(2)The value (thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1)The Capital (thousand NTD):1,900,000
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):730,807
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1)The condition:
Financing completed
(2)The date:
Repayment or credit contract termination date
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
44,183,976
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):10,795,480
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:113.93
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:135.27
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None