    2505   TW0002505005

KUO YANG CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD

(2505)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
19.30 TWD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuo Yang Construction : According to Artical 25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees

08/08/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KUO YANG CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/08/08 Time of announcement 16:57:00
Subject 
 According to Artical 25 of Regulations Governing
Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees
Date of events 2022/08/08 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1)Company Name:Wei Li International Development Co., Ltd.
(2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees:
joint investment and development
(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):18,950,714
(4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):5,438,530
(5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD):1,554,000
(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):6,992,530
(7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees
were made (thousand NTD):4,578,017
(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:Financing
endorsement guarantee
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
(1)The content:None
(2)The value (thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1)The Capital (thousand NTD):1,900,000
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):730,807
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1)The condition:
Financing completed
(2)The date:
Repayment or credit contract termination date
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
44,183,976
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):10,795,480
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:113.93
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:135.27
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kuo Yang Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 09:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
