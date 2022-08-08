Kuo Yang Construction : Announced on behalf of the subsidiary "SY" to sign a joint investment development contract

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08 2.Company name:subsidiary "SY" and three other companies 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):related-party 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: The company is expected to jointly invest and develop with three other companies to acquire a total of 20 parcels of land at No. 258 in the Zhongyuan Section, Zhonghe District, New Taipei City Investment ratio:40% for subsidiary "SY", 60% for other companies。 6.Countermeasures:No 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No