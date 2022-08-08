Kuo Yang Construction : Announced on behalf of the subsidiary "SY" to sign a joint investment development contract
08/08/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: KUO YANG CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/08
Time of announcement
16:56:15
Subject
Announced on behalf of the subsidiary "SY"
to sign a joint investment development contract
Date of events
2022/08/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08
2.Company name:subsidiary "SY" and three other companies
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):related-party
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
The company is expected to jointly invest and develop
with three other companies to acquire a total of
20 parcels of land at No. 258 in the
Zhongyuan Section, Zhonghe District, New Taipei City
Investment ratio:40% for subsidiary "SY", 60% for other companies。
6.Countermeasures:No
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No
Kuo Yang Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 09:13:01 UTC.