    2505   TW0002505005

KUO YANG CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD

(2505)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
17.75 TWD   -5.84%
KUO YANG CONSTRUCTION : Announcetment of the Company's acquired 29 parcels of land including 895 in the Jiangbei Section, Xizhi District, New Taipei City
PU
KUO YANG CONSTRUCTION : Important resolutions of 2022 Regular Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Kuo Yang Construction Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Kuo Yang Construction : Announcetment of the Company's acquired 29 parcels of land including 895 in the Jiangbei Section, Xizhi District, New Taipei City

07/04/2022 | 05:43am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KUO YANG CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/04 Time of announcement 17:23:36
Subject 
 Announcetment of the Company's acquired
29 parcels of land including 895 in the
Jiangbei Section, Xizhi District, New Taipei City
Date of events 2022/07/04 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
 50% of the 29 parcels of land including 895, 896, 912,... in the
 Jiangbei Section, Xizhi District, New Taipei City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/04
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction unit amount：18,351.56 square meters，equivalent to 5,551.35
ping unit price：Per ping about NT$350,000
total transaction price：NT$1,942,971,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
the trading counterparty is TUNG KANG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.,
not a related party of the Company
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
1st payment：50% of NT$   194,297,000
2nd payment：50% of NT$   194,297,000
3rd payment：50% of NT$   194,297,000
4th payment：50% of NT$ 1,360,080,000
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
on this transaction: Price negotiation
Reference basis for the decision on price: Valuation report by
real estate appraiser
Decision-making unit: Board of Directors
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
HomeBan Appraisers Joint Firm        NT$2,009,589,000
ZHE YU REAL ESTATE APPRAISERS FIRM   NT$1,998,486,000
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
HomeBan Appraisers Joint Firm LIN,JUI-MING Appraisers
ZHE YU REAL ESTATE APPRAISERS FIRM KUO,CHUN-YU Appraisers
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
LIN,JUI-MING Appraisers  96-Taipei-000110
KUO,CHUN-YU  Appraisers 107-Tainan-000076
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:None
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:construction land
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:N/A
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kuo Yang Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
