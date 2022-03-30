Log in
    2505   TW0002505005

KUO YANG CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD

(2505)
  Report
Kuo Yang Construction : Board of directors has resolved not to distribute dividends in the fourth quarter of 2021

03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KUO YANG CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/30 Time of announcement 17:34:25
Subject 
 Board of directors has resolved not to distribute
dividends in the fourth quarter of 2021
Date of events 2022/03/30 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/30
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:Fourth Quarter 2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/10/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Decided to retain all earnings instead of distribution
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

Kuo Yang Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
