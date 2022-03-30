Kuo Yang Construction : Board of directors has resolved not to distribute dividends in the fourth quarter of 2021
03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
KUO YANG CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD
2022/03/30
17:34:25
Board of directors has resolved not to distribute
dividends in the fourth quarter of 2021
2022/03/30
paragraph 14
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/30
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:Fourth Quarter 2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/10/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Decided to retain all earnings instead of distribution
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
Kuo Yang Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022