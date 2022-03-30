Kuo Yang Construction : The Company intends to enter a joint venture agreement as per the resolution of its Board of Directors and construction contract
03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Provided by: KUO YANG CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD
2022/03/30
17:34:52
The Company intends to enter a joint
venture agreement as per the resolution of
its Board of Directors and construction contract
2022/03/30
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/30
2.Company name:The company and Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Non-related party
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Company submitted a tender bid together with
Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. for the [Project to
Implement Urban Renovation of the Three Urban Renovation
Initiatives in the Kaohsiung Multi-functional Commerce
and Trade Park (South Base-North)].@The Company was
chosen as the most advantageous tenderer and will
contribute 80% of the investment amount. Both parties
intend to sign a joint venture agreement and form a new
company that will sign a contractor agreement with the
Kaohsiung City Government.
6.Countermeasures:No
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No
