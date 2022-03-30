Kuo Yang Construction : The Company intends to enter a joint venture agreement as per the resolution of its Board of Directors and construction contract

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/30 2.Company name:The company and Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Non-related party 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: The Company submitted a tender bid together with Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. for the [Project to Implement Urban Renovation of the Three Urban Renovation Initiatives in the Kaohsiung Multi-functional Commerce and Trade Park (South Base-North)].@The Company was chosen as the most advantageous tenderer and will contribute 80% of the investment amount. Both parties intend to sign a joint venture agreement and form a new company that will sign a contractor agreement with the Kaohsiung City Government. 6.Countermeasures:No 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No