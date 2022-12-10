Kura Oncology : Investor Event Presentation

DEVELOPING PRECISION MEDICINES FOR THE TREATMENT OF CANCER
ASH Investor Event - December 10, 2022
Today's Agenda
Topic
Speaker
Welcome / Opening Remarks
Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
Introduction of KOMET-001 Investigators
Stephen Dale, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Unmet need in AML / Summary of Phase 1a
Eunice Wang, M.D., Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Presentation of KOMET-001 Phase 1b Data
Harry Erba, M.D., Ph.D., Duke University School of Medicine
Regulatory Feedback / Next Steps
Stephen Dale, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Ziftomenib Clinical Development Path
Mollie Leoni, M.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical Development
Q & A session
All
Upcoming Milestones / Closing Remarks
Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
KOMET-001 Investigators
Eunice Wang, M.D.
Chief of the Leukemia Service at Roswell Park
Comprehensive Cancer Center
Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, State University of New York at Buffalo
Harry Erba, M.D., Ph.D.
Clinical Investigator in the Division of Hematologic Malignancies and Cellular Therapy, Duke University School of Medicine
Director of the Leukemia Program and Director of Phase I Development in Hematologic Malignancies
NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged AML Represent
Areas of Significant Unmet Need
No FDA-Approved Targeted Therapies Exist Today
NPM1-mutant AML
KMT2A-rearranged AML
~ 6,000 new cases annually in the U.S.1
~ 1,000-2,000 new cases annually in U.S.1
30%
5-10%
AML
AML
Adult patients with NPM1-mutant AML and select
Adult patients with KMT2A-rearranged AML have
co-mutations and/or relapsed/refractory disease are
poor prognosis with high rates of resistance and
associated with poor prognosis2
relapse following current standard of care 5, 6
5-year Overall Survival ~50%3
5-year Overall Survival <20%5
Median Overall Survival in patients with R/R
Median Overall Survival in patients with R/R
NPM1 AML is ~6.1 mo.4
KMT2A-r AML is 6 mo. following 2L treatment
and 2.4 mo. following 3L treatment5
1 SEER statistics for AML in the US, accessed April 2020.
4. Venugopal S, et al. ASH Abstract 2287, 2021.
2 Döhner et al. Blood. 2017 Jan 26;129(4):424-447.
5 Issa GC, et al. Blood Cancer J. 2021;11(9):162.
3 Angenendt L, et al. J Clin Oncol. 2019;37(29):2632-2642.
6 Vetro C, et al. Cancer Genet. 2020;240:15-22. ..
