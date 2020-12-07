Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kura Oncology, Inc.    KURA

KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.

(KURA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kura Oncology : S-3ASR

12/07/2020 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Table of Contents

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 7, 2020

Registration No. 333-

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM S-3

REGISTRATION STATEMENT

UNDER

THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

61-1547851

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification Number)

12730 High Bluff Drive, Suite 400

San Diego, CA 92130

(858) 500-8800

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code of registrant's principal executive offices)

Troy E. Wilson, Ph.D., J.D.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kura Oncology, Inc.

12730 High Bluff Drive, Suite 400

San Diego, CA 92130

(858) 500-8800

(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)

Copies to:

Charles J. Bair, Esq.

James C. Pennington, Esq.

Cooley LLP

4401 Eastgate Mall

San Diego, CA 92121

(858) 550-6000

From time to time after the effective date of this Registration Statement

(Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public)

If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box.

If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box.

If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering.

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering.

If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box.

If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act.

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

Proposed

Maximum

Title of Each Class of

Aggregate

Amount of

Securities to be Registered

Offering Price

Registration Fee

Offering of Securities:

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

(1)

(2)

Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

(1)

(2)

Debt Securities

(1)

(2)

Warrants

(1)

(2)

  1. Omitted pursuant to General Instruction II.E of Form S-3. An indeterminate number or amount, as the case may be, of common stock, preferred stock, debt securities and warrants are being registered hereunder as may from time to time be issued at indeterminate prices. The securities being registered hereunder may be convertible into or exchangeable or exercisable for other securities of any identified class, and may be sold separately or in combination with the other securities registered hereunder. In addition to the securities that may be issued directly under this registration statement, there is being registered hereunder such indeterminate aggregate number or amount, as the case may be, of the securities of each identified class as may from time to time be issued upon the conversion, exchange, settlement or exercise of other securities offered hereby. Separate consideration may or may not be received for securities that are issuable upon the conversion or exercise of, or in exchange for, other securities offered hereby.
  2. Pursuant to Rules 456(b) and 457(r), the Registrant is deferring payment of all applicable registration fees.

Table of Contents

PROSPECTUS

Common Stock

Preferred Stock

Debt Securities

Warrants

From time to time, we may offer and sell any combination of the securities described in this prospectus in one or more offerings. We may also offer securities as may be issuable upon conversion, redemption, repurchase, exchange or exercise of any securities registered hereunder, including any applicable antidilution provisions.

This prospectus provides a general description of the securities we may offer. Each time we offer securities, we will provide specific terms of the securities offered in a supplement to this prospectus. We may also authorize one or more free writing prospectuses to be provided to you in connection with these offerings. The prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus. You should carefully read this prospectus, the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, as well as any documents incorporated by reference, before you invest in any of the securities being offered.

This prospectus may not be used to consummate a sale of any securities unless accompanied by a prospectus supplement.

Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "KURA." On December 4, 2020, the last reported sales price of our common stock was $36.80 per share. The applicable prospectus supplement will contain information, where applicable, as to any other listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or any securities market or other exchange of the securities, if any, covered by the applicable prospectus supplement.

We may sell these securities directly to investors, through agents designated from time to time or to or through underwriters or dealers, on a continuous or delayed basis. For additional information on the methods of sale, you should refer to the section entitled "Plan of Distribution" in this prospectus. If any agents or underwriters are involved in the sale of any securities with respect to which this prospectus is being delivered, the names of such agents or underwriters and any applicable fees, commissions, discounts or options to purchase additional securities will be set forth in a prospectus supplement. The price to the public of such securities and the net proceeds we expect to receive from such sale will also be set forth in a prospectus supplement.

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should review carefully the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" on page 7 of this prospectus as well as those contained in the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, and under similar headings in the other documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus.

NEITHER THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF THESE SECURITIES OR DETERMINED IF THIS PROSPECTUS IS TRUTHFUL OR COMPLETE. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

The date of this prospectus is December 7, 2020.

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS

1

SUMMARY

2

RISK FACTORS

7

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

8

USE OF PROCEEDS

9

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK

10

DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES

15

DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS

22

LEGAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

25

PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION

29

LEGAL MATTERS

31

EXPERTS

31

WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION

31

INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN INFORMATION BY REFERENCE

32

DISCLOSURE OF COMMISSION'S POSITION ON INDEMNIFICATION FOR SECURITIES ACT LIABILITY

33

Table of Contents

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS

This prospectus is a part of an automatic registration statement on Form S-3 that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, utilizing a "shelf" registration process as a "well-known seasoned issuer," as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act. Under this shelf registration process, we may offer and sell from time to time in one or more offerings the securities described in this prospectus. No limit exists on the aggregate number or amount of securities we may sell pursuant to the registration statement.

This prospectus provides you with a general description of the securities we may offer. Each time we offer securities under this prospectus, we will provide a prospectus supplement that will contain specific information about the terms of such securities and offering. We may also authorize one or more free writing prospectuses to be provided to you that may contain material information relating to these offerings. The prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus or in any documents that we have incorporated by reference into this prospectus. If there is any inconsistency between the information in this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement or free writing prospectus, you should rely on the prospectus supplement or free writing prospectus, as applicable. You should read this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, together with the information incorporated herein by reference as described under the heading "Incorporation of Certain Information by Reference," before investing in any of the securities offered.

THIS PROSPECTUS MAY NOT BE USED TO CONSUMMATE A SALE OF SECURITIES UNLESS IT IS ACCOMPANIED BY A PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT.

Neither we, nor any agent, underwriter or dealer has authorized any person to give any information or to make any representation other than those contained or incorporated by reference into this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus prepared by or on behalf of us or to which we have referred you. This prospectus, any applicable supplement to this prospectus or any related free writing prospectus do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities other than the registered securities to which they relate, nor do this prospectus, any applicable supplement to this prospectus or any related free writing prospectus constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.

You should not assume that the information contained in this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus is accurate on any date subsequent to the date set forth on the front of the document or that any information we have incorporated by reference is correct on any date subsequent to the date of the document incorporated by reference, even though this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus is delivered, or securities are sold, on a later date.

This prospectus contains summaries of certain provisions contained in some of the documents described herein, but reference is made to the actual documents for complete information. All of the summaries are qualified in their entirety by the actual documents. Copies of some of the documents referred to herein have been filed, will be filed or will be incorporated by reference as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, and you may obtain copies of those documents as described below under the heading "Where You Can Find More Information."

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kura Oncology Inc. published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 21:14:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.
04:15pKURA ONCOLOGY : S-3asr
PU
04:01pKura Oncology Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
09:32aKURA ONCOLOGY : Thinking about buying stock in Affimed NV, Kura Oncology, Matina..
PR
06:10aKURA ONCOLOGY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:35aKURA ONCOLOGY : Corporate Presentation - December 2020
PU
12/05KURA ONCOLOGY : Investor Event Presentation
PU
12/05Kura Oncology Presents First Clinical Data for Menin Inhibitor KO-539 at Amer..
GL
12/02KURA ONCOLOGY : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
11/25KURA ONCOLOGY : to Host Virtual Investor Event on December 5, 2020
AQ
11/24KURA ONCOLOGY : to Host Virtual Investor Event on December 5, 2020
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -89,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 78,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 087 M 2 087 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 5 862x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kura Oncology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 45,22 $
Last Close Price 36,80 $
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Troy E. Wilson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen Ford Chief Operating Officer
Marc Edward Grasso Chief Financial & Business Officer
Mollie Leoni Vice President-Clinical Development
Stephen Dale Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.167.35%2 087
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-5.26%77 167
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.28%59 372
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS31.15%51 975
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.68.74%41 218
BIONTECH SE254.19%28 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ