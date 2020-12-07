Kura Oncology : S-3ASR 12/07/2020 | 04:15pm EST Send by mail :

Table of Contents As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 7, 2020 Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM S-3 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 KURA ONCOLOGY, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 61-1547851 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification Number) 12730 High Bluff Drive, Suite 400 San Diego, CA 92130 (858) 500-8800 (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code of registrant's principal executive offices) Troy E. Wilson, Ph.D., J.D. President and Chief Executive Officer Kura Oncology, Inc. 12730 High Bluff Drive, Suite 400 San Diego, CA 92130 (858) 500-8800 (Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Copies to: Charles J. Bair, Esq. James C. Pennington, Esq. Cooley LLP 4401 Eastgate Mall San Diego, CA 92121 (858) 550-6000 From time to time after the effective date of this Registration Statement (Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public) If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. ☐ If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box. ☒ If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☒ If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐ CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Proposed Maximum Title of Each Class of Aggregate Amount of Securities to be Registered Offering Price Registration Fee Offering of Securities: Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (1) (2) Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (1) (2) Debt Securities (1) (2) Warrants (1) (2) Omitted pursuant to General Instruction II.E of Form S-3. An indeterminate number or amount, as the case may be, of common stock, preferred stock, debt securities and warrants are being registered hereunder as may from time to time be issued at indeterminate prices. The securities being registered hereunder may be convertible into or exchangeable or exercisable for other securities of any identified class, and may be sold separately or in combination with the other securities registered hereunder. In addition to the securities that may be issued directly under this registration statement, there is being registered hereunder such indeterminate aggregate number or amount, as the case may be, of the securities of each identified class as may from time to time be issued upon the conversion, exchange, settlement or exercise of other securities offered hereby. Separate consideration may or may not be received for securities that are issuable upon the conversion or exercise of, or in exchange for, other securities offered hereby. Pursuant to Rules 456(b) and 457(r), the Registrant is deferring payment of all applicable registration fees. Table of Contents PROSPECTUS Common Stock Preferred Stock Debt Securities Warrants From time to time, we may offer and sell any combination of the securities described in this prospectus in one or more offerings. We may also offer securities as may be issuable upon conversion, redemption, repurchase, exchange or exercise of any securities registered hereunder, including any applicable antidilution provisions. This prospectus provides a general description of the securities we may offer. Each time we offer securities, we will provide specific terms of the securities offered in a supplement to this prospectus. We may also authorize one or more free writing prospectuses to be provided to you in connection with these offerings. The prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus. You should carefully read this prospectus, the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, as well as any documents incorporated by reference, before you invest in any of the securities being offered. This prospectus may not be used to consummate a sale of any securities unless accompanied by a prospectus supplement. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "KURA." On December 4, 2020, the last reported sales price of our common stock was $36.80 per share. The applicable prospectus supplement will contain information, where applicable, as to any other listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or any securities market or other exchange of the securities, if any, covered by the applicable prospectus supplement. We may sell these securities directly to investors, through agents designated from time to time or to or through underwriters or dealers, on a continuous or delayed basis. For additional information on the methods of sale, you should refer to the section entitled "Plan of Distribution" in this prospectus. If any agents or underwriters are involved in the sale of any securities with respect to which this prospectus is being delivered, the names of such agents or underwriters and any applicable fees, commissions, discounts or options to purchase additional securities will be set forth in a prospectus supplement. The price to the public of such securities and the net proceeds we expect to receive from such sale will also be set forth in a prospectus supplement. Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should review carefully the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" on page 7 of this prospectus as well as those contained in the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, and under similar headings in the other documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus. NEITHER THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF THESE SECURITIES OR DETERMINED IF THIS PROSPECTUS IS TRUTHFUL OR COMPLETE. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE. The date of this prospectus is December 7, 2020. Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS 1 SUMMARY 2 RISK FACTORS 7 SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 8 USE OF PROCEEDS 9 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK 10 DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES 15 DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS 22 LEGAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES 25 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 29 LEGAL MATTERS 31 EXPERTS 31 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 31 INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN INFORMATION BY REFERENCE 32 DISCLOSURE OF COMMISSION'S POSITION ON INDEMNIFICATION FOR SECURITIES ACT LIABILITY 33 Table of Contents ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS This prospectus is a part of an automatic registration statement on Form S-3 that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, utilizing a "shelf" registration process as a "well-known seasoned issuer," as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act. Under this shelf registration process, we may offer and sell from time to time in one or more offerings the securities described in this prospectus. No limit exists on the aggregate number or amount of securities we may sell pursuant to the registration statement. This prospectus provides you with a general description of the securities we may offer. Each time we offer securities under this prospectus, we will provide a prospectus supplement that will contain specific information about the terms of such securities and offering. We may also authorize one or more free writing prospectuses to be provided to you that may contain material information relating to these offerings. The prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus or in any documents that we have incorporated by reference into this prospectus. If there is any inconsistency between the information in this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement or free writing prospectus, you should rely on the prospectus supplement or free writing prospectus, as applicable. You should read this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, together with the information incorporated herein by reference as described under the heading "Incorporation of Certain Information by Reference," before investing in any of the securities offered. THIS PROSPECTUS MAY NOT BE USED TO CONSUMMATE A SALE OF SECURITIES UNLESS IT IS ACCOMPANIED BY A PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT. Neither we, nor any agent, underwriter or dealer has authorized any person to give any information or to make any representation other than those contained or incorporated by reference into this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus prepared by or on behalf of us or to which we have referred you. This prospectus, any applicable supplement to this prospectus or any related free writing prospectus do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities other than the registered securities to which they relate, nor do this prospectus, any applicable supplement to this prospectus or any related free writing prospectus constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. You should not assume that the information contained in this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus is accurate on any date subsequent to the date set forth on the front of the document or that any information we have incorporated by reference is correct on any date subsequent to the date of the document incorporated by reference, even though this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus is delivered, or securities are sold, on a later date. This prospectus contains summaries of certain provisions contained in some of the documents described herein, but reference is made to the actual documents for complete information. All of the summaries are qualified in their entirety by the actual documents. Copies of some of the documents referred to herein have been filed, will be filed or will be incorporated by reference as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, and you may obtain copies of those documents as described below under the heading "Where You Can Find More Information." 1 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

