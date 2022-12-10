Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kura Oncology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KURA   US50127T1097

KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.

(KURA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
15.11 USD   -0.72%
10:30aKura Oncology Presents Updated Clinical Data from KOMET-001 Trial of Menin Inhibitor Ziftomenib at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
AQ
12/08Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas Pipeline as Novel and Extensive 40+ Therapies Likely to Enter in the Treatment Domain
AQ
12/01Kura Oncology to Host Investor Event on December 10, 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Kura Oncology, Inc. - Special Call

12/10/2022 | 12:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
All right. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. This is the Kura Oncology ASH Investor Event, and it's a pleasure to have all of you with us. If you haven't, feel free to get some food,...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.
10:30aKura Oncology Presents Updated Clinical Data from KOMET-001 Trial of Menin Inhibitor Zi..
AQ
12/08Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas Pipeline as Novel and Extensive 40+ Therapies Likely to Ent..
AQ
12/01Kura Oncology to Host Investor Event on December 10, 2022
AQ
11/22Kura Oncology to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
11/09Transcript : Kura Oncology, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 31st Annual Health..
CI
11/03Kura Oncology : Update on a Phase 1/2 First-in-Human Study of the Menin-KMT2A (MLL) Inhibi..
PU
11/03Kura Oncology, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/03Kura Oncology, Inc. Provides Update on A Phase 1/2 First-In-Human Study of the Menin-KM..
CI
11/03Kura Oncology's Q3 Net Loss Widens
MT
11/03KURA ONCOLOGY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -145 M - -
Net cash 2022 299 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,03x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 031 M 1 031 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kura Oncology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 15,11 $
Average target price 32,33 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Troy E. Wilson Chairman, President, CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Mollie Leoni Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Stephen Dale Chief Medical Officer
Kathleen Ford Chief Operating Officer
Faheem Hasnain Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.7.93%1 031
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS46.32%80 144
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.20%80 108
BIONTECH SE-33.94%41 386
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-32.53%33 499
GENMAB A/S22.13%29 727