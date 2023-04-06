Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kura Sushi USA, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRUS   US5012701026

KURA SUSHI USA, INC.

(KRUS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-05 pm EDT
56.53 USD   -16.00%
07:53aKura Sushi USA, Inc. : Kura Sushi USA, Inc: Inflation shock
MS
04/05Roth MKM Raises Kura Sushi USA's Price Target to $90 From $65, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/05Benchmark Adjusts Price Target on Kura Sushi to $76 From $70, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. : Kura Sushi USA, Inc: Inflation shock

04/06/2023 | 07:53am EDT
The Japanese restaurant chain, a subsidiary of the eponymous Japanese group, released interesting half-year results two-days ago.

In eight years, from 2015 to mid-2023, Kura opened 37 new locations in North America. The chain now operates 45 of them, all owned: if the success of its concept is confirmed, an opportunity to develop via franchise networks could arise.

As it stands, the group is not yet profitable on a consolidated basis, although it is approaching breakeven. The average restaurant generates $3.8 million in sales, with an operating profit after depreciation of $0.2-0.3 million in 2022.

This performance is well below the best chains in the restaurant industry, which are generally concentrated in the fast food segment. It must be said that Kura's raw material - fish - is more expensive.

The business model is obviously based on the scale and operational leverage of the structure. The latter retains a more or less stable share of fixed costs as the business grows, which is gradually amortized as new restaurants are opened - provided, of course, that their operation is profitable.

On paper, the growth in sales per restaurant is excellent - +11% in the first half of 2023 compared to the previous fiscal year - but it is not enough to absorb the very high inflation. As a result, profitability per restaurant is declining by almost 50% compared to 2022.

This situation considerably depresses returns on investment for new restaurant openings: previously anchored at around 35% - in the high average of the sector - it is now declining in the 15%-20% range.

At more than x65 EBITDA, this unfavorable development is hardly reflected in the group's valuation - despite the sharp drop in the stock price.

The market capitalization of $660 million thus implies a valuation per restaurant of $14.6 million, i.e. more than four times their replacement value, and between x40 and x60 their average operating profit after depreciation (EBIT).

Such a multiple could only be justified by a huge addressable market and an uncommon profitability per restaurant. Kura, a priori, has neither, as the chain estimates its potential in the US at around 300 restaurants, six more than today.

Moreover, its comparables have had painful precedents in the U.S. market: Benihana and Wagamama are struggling to grow, while Kona Grill has gone out of business. Kura has done rather well, but at such levels the valuation of the moment is still very optimistic.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 187 M - -
Net income 2023 -0,70 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -771x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 555 M 555 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart KURA SUSHI USA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KURA SUSHI USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 56,53 $
Average target price 84,75 $
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hajime Uba Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey J. Uttz Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Shahin Allameh Chief Operating Officer
Seitaro Ishii Independent Director
Shintaro Asako Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KURA SUSHI USA, INC.18.56%555
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION7.11%206 297
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.22.34%46 886
YUM! BRANDS, INC.3.01%36 957
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.15.24%26 156
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.2.04%20 469
